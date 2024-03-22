Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Inflation outlook for the upcoming months positive: Finance Ministry

Retail inflation, based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), has been declining since December and was at 5.09 per cent in February

inflation

India is looking forward to a bright outlook for the financial year 2024-25 despite headwinds like hardening crude oil prices and global supply chain bottlenecks to trade

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The finance ministry, in its monthly economic report for February, stated it expects broad-based moderation in inflationary pressures. The pick-up in summer sowing is likely to help reduce food prices.

“Core inflation is trending downwards, indicating a broad-based moderation in price pressures... Driven by strong domestic growth and benign global commodity prices, core inflation is declining continuously. Timely and multi-frontal supply-side measures by the government have also aided price stability,” the review released on Friday said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Retail inflation, based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), has been declining since December and was at 5.09 per cent in February.

The monthly economic report emphasised bolstering domestic household savings to fund private investment, amid reports that net savings hit a five-year low in the financial year 2022-23. The household savings rate plummeted to a five-decade low of 5.1 per cent in the financial year 2022-23 from 11.5 per cent in the financial year 2020-21, according to a Reserve Bank of India report.

The report mentioned that the current account deficit would need monitoring in the financial year 2024-25 despite a narrowing trade deficit and rising net services receipts.

“An increase in domestic household savings will be necessary to finance private sector capital formation in the economy,” the finance ministry’s report stated.

India is looking forward to a bright outlook for the financial year 2024-25 despite headwinds like hardening crude oil prices and global supply chain bottlenecks to trade, the monthly economic report added.

It noted that strong growth accompanied by stable inflation and external account and a progressive employment outlook would help the Indian economy close the current financial year on a positive note.

The finance ministry expects that the announcement by Bloomberg that India would be included in its bond index from January 2025 should bolster inflows. “Improving global investor confidence in India has started reflecting in foreign portfolio investment flows.”

Also Read

WPI-based inflation increases to 0.73% in December on rise in food prices

WPI inflation in Nov at 0.26%, returns to positive territory after 7 months

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of Georgia

After two quarters of fall, urban unemployment rate stagnated at 6.6% in Q2

India's urban jobless rate eases to 6.5% in Q3FY24, shows PLFS data

Rupee falls 35 paise to hit all-time low of 83.48 against US dollar

India's economic outlook for next fiscal positive, says finance ministry

Investors, once eager to pump in billions in Indian startups, losing steam

EMPS 2024: Electric two-wheeler makers fear Rs 300 cr blow from new scheme

India, UK aim to sign free-trade agreement by July; legal vetting on


The monthly report stated that burgeoning air passenger traffic and the sale of passenger vehicles, digital payments, and improved consumer confidence indicate that private consumption demand has strengthened. “India's strong economic performance, borne out by recent data releases, stands out amidst sluggish global growth,” the report remarked.

It highlighted the increased demand for residential properties in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, auguring well for further construction activity.

Regarding employment, the report highlighted the latest results of the Periodic Labour Force Survey, indicating a decline in the unemployment rate and an increase in labour force participation in 2023.

The report observed that non-farm employment has revived, improving the capacity to absorb labour leaving agriculture. “The ascent of the manufacturing sector employment is expected to be marked by the upscaling of enterprises and sunrise sectors emerging as catalysts for generating quality employment.”

Topics : Finance Ministry India inflation unemployment rate Consumer Price Index inflation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon