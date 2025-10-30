Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 10:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / IOCL seeks up to 24 million oil barrels from Americas amid Russia curbs

IOCL seeks up to 24 million oil barrels from Americas amid Russia curbs

The state-backed refiner, India's largest, is seeking grades from the US, Canada, Brazil and Latin America

Indian Oil Storage tanks near Jawaharlal Nehru Port, in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Indian Oil typically buys around 1.5 million barrels of crude daily | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Yongchang Chin and Rakesh Sharma
 
Indian Oil Corp (IOCL) is seeking as much as 24 million barrels of crude from the Americas in the first quarter of next year as it prepares for a hit to Russian supply after the latest round of US sanctions.
 
The state-backed refiner, India’s largest, is seeking grades from the US, Canada, Brazil and Latin America, according to a document seen by Bloomberg. Offers for the expression of interest are due Friday.
 
Indian processors — top buyers of seaborne Russian crude — paused purchases after Washington blacklisted top producers Rosneft PJSC and Lukoil PJSC last week. Some, including IOC, have indicated they could eventually take oil from non-sanctioned alternatives, but all are making preparations for a scenario where oil exports from the Opec+ member are meaningfully curtailed.
 
 
IOC hasn’t placed any orders for Russian crude since Oct. 22, although no decision on whether to extend the pause, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter. IOC will select around five suppliers to provide the barrels from the Americas.
 
Indian Oil typically buys around 1.5 million barrels of crude daily. A spokesperson for the company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
 

More From This Section

Suman Bery, Suman, Bery

Manufacturing the one cylinder that isn't firing: NITI's Suman Bery

Only 12 of 82 approved applicants, or nearly 15 per cent, under the production-linked incentive scheme for the automobile and auto component industry (PLI-Auto) have achieved the mandated 50 per cent domestic value addition (DVA) target, according to

SME tracker: Strong demand to rev up growth for auto component SMEspremium

sugarcane

UP govt raises sugarcane SAP by ₹30 per quintal for 2025-26 season

tax

PHDCCI bats for concessional 15% tax rate for new manufacturing units

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

India to be steady lighthouse for global rough seas: PM Narendra Modi

Topics : Indian Oil Indian Oil Corp Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Indian Oil Corporation IOCL Crude Oil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenStudds Accessories IPO OpenUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon