ISMA bats for staggered payment of sugarcane FRP to farmers in instalments

The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) has advocated for a staggered payment of sugarcane Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) to farmers in instalments to reduce the interest costs of sugar mills and also ensure that farmers receive a higher price.

In a letter sent to the Commission for Agriculture Costs and Prices (CACP), the association has noted that sugar mills typically purchase or crush sugarcane for an average period of five to six months but sell sugar over the subsequent 16-18 months.

Hence, they face difficulty in cane payment within 14 days due to a scarcity of revenue.

Mills are thus compelled to take loans from banks to meet their cane payments, which in turn increases costs.

The letter proposed that initially, 60 per cent of the FRP should be paid to the farmer within 14 days from the date of purchase of sugarcane, 20 per cent at the end of the crushing period in May or June, and the remaining 20 per cent after the season concludes in October.

“This would mean that if 60 per cent payment is made at 11 per cent recovery, it would amount to around Rs 210.89 per quintal paid as the first instalment within 14 days. This implies that not only the A2+FL cost is paid to farmers in the first instalment, but roughly another Rs 29.89 a quintal is also paid over and above the cost incurred (A2+FL cost of Rs 172 per quintal as per CACP report price policy for the 2023-2024 season),” the report said.

Also Read Centre hikes sugarcane FRP by Rs 10 per quintal for 2023-24 season Analysts selective on sugar stocks as higher prices keeps outlook upbeat Decent upside in select sugar stocks as business prospects turn sweeter Co-0238, India's wonder sugarcane variety tries to get its juice back Coop sugar factories urge PM Narendra Modi to revise minimum sale price Monetary policy review: RBI keeps OMO sword hanging on bond market Semiconductors, Industry 4.0 to be discussed at Vibrant Gujarat 2024: CM Gold price slides as dollar, treasury yields rise after strong jobs data Monetary policy: Remain cautious about unsecured loans, RBI tells banks India's forex reserves declines by $3.79 billion to $586.91 billion

Highlighting the pitfalls of the current system, where the full cane payment must be made within 14 days, ISMA mentioned that under this system, while the initial group of farmers receive 100 per cent payment, the subsequent ones receive nothing due to cash shortages.

As the proposed 60 per cent FRP is paid as the first instalment, it is likely that all farmers will receive at least 60 per cent of the FRP within 14 days.

“Therefore, the instalment system would be fair and equitable to all farmers and at the same time, 60 per cent FRP will entirely cover their cost at the A2+FL level, plus offer a profit too,” the report noted.

The letter further elaborated that the third instalment, proposed to be made after the season concludes, is grounded on the fact that the total sugarcane price paid to a farmer in a season is based on the average sugar price across 12 months and the sugar recovery of the entire season (i.e., October 1 to September 30). These variables can only be determined after the season concludes.

The ISMA letter also highlighted the immediate need to adopt the revenue-sharing formula to determine sugar prices at 75 per cent of the revenue from sugar sales alone.

It also urged for fixing the Minimum Sale Price (MSP) for sugar mills at levels sufficient to cover the FRP of sugarcane.

“FRP should be frozen at the current level of Rs 315 per quintal. In other words, the next increase in FRP should be undertaken only when the MSP reaches Rs 4,087 per quintal,” the ISMA letter stated.

Meanwhile, regarding the staggered payment of sugarcane FRP to farmers, this system is already in place in some states, such as Gujarat.

In Gujarat, the majority of the sugar factories operate in the cooperative sector, and they make 30 per cent of the payment within 15 days of delivery of sugarcane. The subsequent round of payment is made after the factories close in April, and the third and final round of payment is made before Diwali.

This system ensures that there are no outstanding cane dues.

There have been suggestions to extend the sugarcane payment duration to 90 days, instead of the current 14-day practice.

However, given the impending elections, any such proposal would need to gain the strong approval of farmers, who represent a significant vote bank.