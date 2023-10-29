close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

J&K receives investment proposal worth Rs 86,000 crore: LG Manoj Sinha

Sinha, who inaugurated 12 controlled atmosphere stores here, said the government was working to ensure that these investment proposals are translated into tangible projects

Manoj Sinha

Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Pulwama
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 7:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the Union Territory has received investment proposals worth Rs 86,000 crore as the region has emerged as a favourite destination for investors in the country and abroad.
"Investment proposals to the tune of Rs 86,000 crore have come to the Industries and Commerce Department. People from within the country and outside are considering J&K as a favourite investment destination," Sinha said while addressing a function at the Industrial Complex at Lassipora, 35 kilometres from Srinagar.
Sinha, who inaugurated 12 controlled atmosphere stores here, said the government was working to ensure that these investment proposals are translated into tangible projects for the development and prosperity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
"We are working to bring these proposals to the ground level, but there can be no development without peace. While security forces will do their job, people will have to raise their voices against attempts to disrupt peace. Innocents will not be harmed or put to unease, but we will not spare the criminals," he added.
Referring to the controlled atmosphere stores as a fruitful business option, Sinha said the 12 stores, which have been dedicated to the public, will prove to be a boon for the farmers.
"It (the new stores) has increased the capacity by 60,000 tonnes and will give employment to 500 to 600 persons. This is just the beginning, there is room for more. The potential of horticulture is huge, and the possibilities are unlimited," he said, adding that in the past six months, investment proposals worth Rs 1,250 crore have been received in this sector.
"The CA stores are a safe investment as they remain busy throughout the year here," he noted.
The LG said 259 more CA stores are in the pipeline, which is expected to employ 15,000 to 16,000 people.
On the steps taken to promote agriculture in Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said the country has recognised the power of agriculture and allied sectors in the Union Territory.
"Jammu and Kashmir administration has given priority welfare of farmers, not only the big farmers but even the 2.6 lakh marginal farmers," he said.
He also said that efforts were on to bring the horticulture produce under the PM Fasal Bima Yojna.

Also Read

We are firmly resolved to defeat terrorist menace: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Rajnath embarks for Jammu, day after 5 soldiers killed in Rajouri

Apni Party protests in J-K against ration, electricity supply curtailment

Sustainable development top priority of J-K admin, says L-G Sinha

Terror ecosystem in J-K isolated through developmental schemes: LG Sinha

Vision plan to become $30 trn economy by 2047 in works: NITI Aayog CEO

India pitches for clear definition of e-commerce trade in goods in WTO

Restaurants make Rs 1,100 cr as Kolkata splurges on food during Durga puja

Govt asks states not to impose tax/duty on power generation from any source

Govt imposes minimum export price of $800 per tonne on onion till Dec 31

"A portal has been set up to train farmers. We are also looking at the possibility of reducing the post-harvest losses. No state is getting as much incentive as PM Modi has given to JK," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha Investment

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon