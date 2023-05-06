Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his deepest condolences to the families of army personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the ongoing operation against the terrorists at Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, an official statement said.
"I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave army personnel martyred in a joint operation against terrorists. We are firmly resolved to combat and defeat the terrorist menace, which is sponsored from across the border," the statement said.
"The Lt Governor is monitoring the developments and he is in touch with the top officials of Army and Jammu Kashmir Police."
--IANS
zi/sha
Also Read
Infiltration bid on LoC in J&K's Rajouri foiled, one terrorist killed
Villagers near LoC in J-K ecstatic as Indo-Pak ceasefire enters third year
J&K L-G announces ex-gratia to kin of Rajouri terror attack victims
2 civilians killed, 1 injured as Army sentry opens fire in J-K's Rajouri
Weapons, narcotics seized near LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir
LIVE: 'Kill Kharge plot' launched by BJP leaders, claims Congress
India logs 2,961 Covid-19 cases, active infections down to 30,041
Homosexuality a disorder, will grow if same-sex marriage legalised: Survey
Arrested DRDO scientist was in touch with Pakistani agent since 2022: ATS
India's democracy 'most functional' on any global parameters: V-P Dhankhar
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)