Rajnath embarks for Jammu, day after 5 soldiers killed in Rajouri

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday departed from the national capital for Jammu to review the situation in the ongoing encounter beween security forces and terrorists in Rajouri's Kandi area.

This comes a day after five soldiers were killed during the anti-terror 'Operation Trinetra' of the Indian Army with Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha this morning paid tribute to the five Army personnel who lost their lives on Friday when terrorists triggered an explosive device during the Rajouri encounter.

The deceased soldiers are Lance Naik Ruchin Singh Rawat, Paratrooper Siddhant Chettri, Naik Arvind Kumar, Hav Neelam Singh, and Paratrooper Pramod Negi.

The Indian Army is conducting operations to flush out a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an army truck in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in the Jammu region about a fortnight ago, where another five soldiers lost lives.

Meanwhile, according to recent updates, Army officials said that "one terrorist was neutralised and one likely injured" in a fresh exchange of fire in Kandi in the early hours of Saturday.

The first contact was established with the terrorists at around 1.15am, resulting in an exchange of fire when terrorists attempted to escape the cordon. At around 5am, the cordon was readjusted and the gunbattle continued, Army officials said.

Northern army commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi also participated in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony on behalf of all ranks of the Northern Command of the Indian Army and paid homage to the five Army personnel who lost their lives on Friday.