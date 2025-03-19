Parliamentary committee slams 'amateur planning' in Niti Aayog budget

The parliamentary standing committee on finance called out "amateur planning" by India’s official policy planning think tank—Niti Aayog—in its expenditure calculation, as it observed major discrepancies in allocation and spending over the past three financial years.
"After overall scrutiny of estimates, allocations, and utilisation of the budget grants during financial years under reference, there emerges a trend of amateur planning where the Ministry of Planning has not been able to apply adequate foresight in planning and projecting their probable expenditures with due accuracy,” the committee, headed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Bhartruhari Mahtab, said in its report.
The committee strongly feels that there is a dire need for a more realistic assessment of the envisaged targets and expenditures thereon, the panel said.
The issue arose out of discrepancies in Niti Aayog’s budget projections over the last few years. According to the committee, the Ministry of Planning (Niti Aayog) has sought Rs 1,006.06 crore as Budget Estimates (BE) 2025-26, compared to Rs 837.26 crore for 2024-25, which is an increase of 16.77 per cent.
“The actuals for FY 2022-23 were to the tune of Rs 849.10 crore against a BE of Rs 321.42 crore. Likewise, the actuals for FY 2023-24 were pegged at Rs 290.82 crore only, against a BE of Rs 824.39 crore. The scrutiny further reveals that the actuals for the following financial year, i.e., 2024-25, are to the tune of Rs 197.49 crore in the first three quarters, which is 23.58 per cent of the BE,” the committee said.
The committee asked the Aayog to avoid spillovers and the parking of large funds in temporarily infructuous heads/subheads.
“The Committee therefore recommends that the Ministry of Planning be more fiscally prudent in allocating and utilising the available resources in future and be more precise and accurate in assessing their projected expenditure and targets,” it said.
Moreover, the panel also cautioned the policy think tank about red tape and pending approvals harming key initiatives like the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM).
While it lauded the programme so far, it said, “The recasting/approval process of AIM 2.0 continued for almost two years, which somehow jeopardised and halted the pace of ongoing initiatives under AIM, like Atal Incubation Centre (AIC), Atal Community Innovation Centre (ACIC), and Atal New India Challenges (ANIC), thereby resulting in the underachievement of the projected targets under these programmes.”
The committee urged Niti Aayog to expedite and reform the Standard Operating Procedures for obtaining approvals for the continuation of a scheme, as the intervening breaks caused by pending approvals put a spanner in the works and mar overall progress.