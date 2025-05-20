Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 11:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Proposals worth ₹1 trillion investment get Maharashtra cabinet nod

Proposals worth ₹1 trillion investment get Maharashtra cabinet nod

The Maharashtra cabinet has cleared 325 industrial proposals worth over ₹1 trillion, expected to create more than 93,000 jobs across electronics, defence, and other sectors

These approvals were granted as part of a cabinet meeting held in Mumbai, after several policies lapsed. The state has allowed the projects to proceed under the older frameworks until new policies are introduced. (Photo: Reuters)

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

The Maharashtra cabinet has approved 325 industrial proposals aimed at attracting investments worth over ₹1 trillion and creating nearly 100,000 job opportunities. 
According to an official press release, the approved proposals are expected to bring in investments totalling ₹100,655.96 crore and generate approximately 93,317 jobs.
 
The government said the proposals had been submitted under now-expired industrial policies, including the Maharashtra Electronics Policy (2016), the Space and Defence Manufacturing Policy (2018), and the Ready-made Garments, Gems and Jewellery, Microelectronics & Engineering Cluster Policy (2018), as well as the Maharashtra Industrial Policy (2019).
 
These approvals were granted as part of a cabinet meeting held in Mumbai, after several policies lapsed. The state has allowed the projects to proceed under the older frameworks until new policies are introduced.  
 

Key Breakdown of Approvals

Of the 325 total proposals:
 
313 proposals fall under the 2016 Electronics Policy, with an estimated investment of ₹42,925.96 crore and the potential to generate 43,242 jobs.
 
10 proposals were submitted under the 2018 Space and Defence Policy, expected to attract ₹56,730 crore in investments and create 15,075 jobs.
 
The remaining proposals, covering garments, jewellery, and engineering cluster sectors, are expected to bring in ₹1,000 crore and generate approximately 35,000 jobs.
 
The government clarified that although these policies have expired, the proposals are being processed under the same frameworks until new industrial policies are announced. 
     

Topics : Investment Maharashtra economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

