Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 07:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Merchandise exports may fall slightly to $435 billion in FY25: GTRI

Merchandise exports may fall slightly to $435 billion in FY25: GTRI

Exports dipped 10.85 per cent in February to $36.91 billion due to volatility in petroleum prices and global uncertainties

Trade, Container, Economy

During April-February 2024-25, the exports stood at $395.63 billion as against $395.38 billion in the corresponding period of 2023-24. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The country's merchandise exports, which have been contracting since October last year, are expected to decline slightly by the end of this fiscal year and fall below $435 billion, think tank GTRI said on Sunday.

Exports dipped 10.85 per cent in February to $36.91 billion due to volatility in petroleum prices and global uncertainties.

"At this rate, India's total merchandise exports for FY'2025 are expected to be below $435 billion, slightly lower than $437.1 billion in FY'2024," Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

During April-February 2024-25, the exports stood at $395.63 billion as against $395.38 billion in the corresponding period of 2023-24.

 

Key sectors that recorded negative growth both in February and cumulatively include petroleum products, gems and jewellery, ceramic products and glassware, oil seeds, oil meals, and iron ore.

Also Read

trade

India's exports shrink 10.9% in February, the worst show in 20 months

Exports, Export

Trade deficit eases to $21.94 billion in December as gold imports fall

export, indirect tax

UP govt's new export policy to provide additional benefits to exporters

BRICS Summit, BRICS, Modi, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, putin

Brics+ share in merchandise exports can overtake G7 by 2026: EY India

RR vs CSK

RR vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Khaleel strikes in the first over to remove Jaiswal on 4

These sectors are facing consistent declines, indicating the need for strategic interventions to support recovery, Srivastava said.

In the petroleum products sector, exports fell 29.23 per cent in February 2025 and 25.56 per cent over 11 months, primarily due to a drop of 7.8 per cent in global crude oil prices from $83.5 per barrel in February 2024 to $77 per barrel in February 2025.

"A recovery in this sector will depend on global oil price trends and increased refining efficiency to maintain margins," he said.

He added that engineering goods, India's largest export segment, saw an 8.62 per cent decline in February 2025, though it recorded a 7.97 per cent increase over 11 months.

To support this sector, the government can provide low-cost export credit to reduce financial pressure on exporters, and offer technology upgrade incentives to boost productivity and efficiency, Srivastava said.

By implementing targeted policy measures, the government can help stabilise struggling sectors and improve overall export performance, ensuring India remains competitive in the global trade market, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumUS India Trade

India, US begin sectoral talks to shape contours of trade agreement

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 33,700 crore in Chhattisgarh

PremiumREPO RATE, RBI

RBI's monetary policy: BS poll shows unanimous view for 25 bps rate cut

GDP, India GDP

India's GDP growth projected at 6.4% for FY25, 6.5% for FY26: EY report

PremiumTax

Public Accounts Committee flags mismatches in GST worth Rs 16.6K cr in FY21

Topics : Merchandise exports trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

RR vs CSK LIVE ScoreDC vs SRH LIVE ScoreDC vs SRH Playing 11DC vs SRH Pitch ReportRR vs CSK Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon