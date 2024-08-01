MGNREGA demand dips 19% as agriculture activities pick up pace

Demand for work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) dropped 19.42 per cent in July, as compared to the same period last year.

Sequentially, there was a sharper 28.31 per cent dip as sowing activities picked up pace due to the onset of monsoon in many parts of the country.

July and August are usually considered lean months for the scheme in terms of demand for work as agricultural activities are in full swing in the rural parts of the country.

However, whether fluctuations in work demand are a true reflection of rural distress or prosperity is open to debate.