Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Will waive farm loans, raise MGNREGA allowance after coming to power: Rahul

'This election is being fought for saving the Constitution, reservations, and also the Jal, Jungle, and Jameen of tribal people, and public sector,' Gandhi said

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi,Congress leader

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Ratlam, Monday, May 6, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Khargone (MP)
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said loans of farmers will be waived and the daily allowance under the MGNREGA scheme will be raised from Rs 250 to Rs 400 soon after the party government is formed at the Centre post elections.
Addressing a campaign rally at Segaon under Khargone Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made up his mind to alter the Constitution and eventually scrap it.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Soon after coming to power at the Centre, the Congress government will waive loans of farmers and raise the MGNREGA allowance from Rs 250 to Rs 400 per day," he said.
 
Congress has fielded Porlal Kharte and Narendra Patel from Khargone (ST) and Khandwa Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively.
"This election is being fought for saving the Constitution, reservations, and also the Jal, Jungle, and Jameen of tribal people, and public sector," Gandhi said.
PM Modi wants to give all these things to 22-25 billionaires including Adani, he alleged.
He said the INDI alliance government will deposit Rs 1 lakh into the accounts of poor women to make them lakhpatis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi MGNREGA wages Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections farm loans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIndegene IPO Godrej Family Split NewsTitan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon