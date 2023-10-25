close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Millions more Americans were food insecure in 2022 than 2021: USDA report

"The report is a stark reminder of the consequences of shrinking our proven safety net," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement

inflation, US inflation, retail inflation

Food insecurity fell steadily between 2011 and 2021 before spiking in 2022, the report showed | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 11:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Millions more Americans had difficulty securing enough food in 2022 compared to the year prior, including 1 million more households with children, a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) showed on Wednesday.
 
The increase interrupted a years-long trend of declining hunger in the United States. Previous reports from food banks and the U.S. Census Bureau have indicated that hunger is increasing as low-income Americans struggle to recover from the pandemic and from the end of expanded food assistance.
 
"The report is a stark reminder of the consequences of shrinking our proven safety net," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement.
 
The USDA report, which did not provide an explanation for the rise, found that 12.8% of households - equivalent to 17 million households - struggled to get enough food in 2022, up from 10.2%, or 13.5 million households, in 2021.
 
Nearly 7 million households faced very low food security, meaning members' normal eating patterns were disrupted or food intake dropped because of limited resources, USDA said.
 
More than 13 million children, or 18.5% of the country's child population, lived in food insecure households in 2022.
 
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, child hunger was improving, said Lisa Davis, senior vice president of Share Our Strength, a national organization working to end childhood hunger and poverty.
 
"All of that progress has been eroded," she said.
 
Food insecurity fell steadily between 2011 and 2021 before spiking in 2022, the report showed.
 
Regular surveys by the Census Bureau since the start of the pandemic have also showed rising hunger. More than 27.6 million Americans reported experiencing food scarcity in the most recent survey, conducted between Sept. 20 and Oct. 2, up 9.5% from the start of the year.
 
Hunger could be exacerbated further if the government shutdown narrowly avoided in September comes to pass in November, anti-hunger groups warn.
 
The USDA said in September that the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program, for instance, would stop distributing benefits to its 7 million participants within days of a shutdown.
 

Also Read

Need for universal, country-specific food safety standards: Mandaviya

India for finding permanent solution to food stockholding at WTO meet

Regulate street food vendors to impose quality standards: DPIIT secretary

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDA

Americans 'very keen' to transfer nuclear energy tech to India: Power Secy

India's tur, urad production might fall in kharif 2023, says BoB analysis

India negotiates for UK carbon tax concessions in proposed FTA deal

India criticises safeguard measures on steel import by EU, UK at WTO meet

Digital credit will add 1-2% to India's growth: Vaishnaw to Google team

PM Modi reviews progress of 8 projects worth around Rs 31,000 crore

"WIC is one of our best lines of defense against nutrition insecurity, and Congress must ensure it remains available for anyone who needs it," said Nell Menefee-Libey, public policy manager at the National WIC Association.
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Americans USDA food security

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon