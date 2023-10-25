close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

PM Modi reviews progress of 8 projects worth around Rs 31,000 crore

PRAGATI is the multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation of the projects involving the Centre and states. It was the 43rd edition of the meeting

PM Modi

For irrigation projects, he advised that visits of stakeholders be organised where successful rehabilitation and reconstruction work has been done, the statement said | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 10:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a PRAGATI meeting to review the progress of eight key projects, spread across seven states and having a cumulative worth of around Rs 31,000 crore, his office said in a statement.
PRAGATI is the multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation of the projects involving the Centre and states. It was the 43rd edition of the meeting.
Among the projects, four were concerned with water supply and irrigation, two related to expanding national highways and connectivity, and two more related to rail and metro rail connectivity.
"These projects have a cumulative cost of around Rs 31,000 crore and relate to 7 states: Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana, Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat and Maharashtra," it said.
The prime minister emphasised that PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan Portal in conjunction with technologies such as satellite imagery can help address various issues of implementation and planning relating to location and land requirements for projects.
He said all the stakeholders executing projects in high population-density urban areas may appoint nodal officers and form teams for better coordination.
For irrigation projects, he advised that visits of stakeholders be organised where successful rehabilitation and reconstruction work has been done, the statement said.
The transformational impact of such projects may also be shown. This may motivate the stakeholders for the early execution of projects, it added.
During the interaction, he also reviewed 'Mobile Towers and 4G Coverage under USOF Projects'.
Under the Universal service obligation fund (USOF), 33,573 villages with 24,149 mobile towers are to be covered for saturation of mobile connectivity.
Modi asked officials to ensure setting up of mobile towers in all uncovered villages within this financial year with regular meetings with all stakeholders. This will ensure saturation of mobile coverage in the remotest of the areas.
Up to the 43rd edition of PRAGATI meetings, 348 projects having a total cost of Rs 17.36 lakh crore have been reviewed, the statement said.

Also Read

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023 notice today on btsc.bih.nic.in

Only heads of respective parties should be at oppn meet: Bihar CM Nitish

Prez Murmu pays obeisance at Ranchi temple, garlands Birsa Munda statue

Tamil Nadu CM orders 4% DA increase for govt employees, teachers

Restaurant owners urge Maha govt to rollback 5% hike in VAT on liquor

EPFO's investible corpus crosses Rs 21 tn in FY23, ETF investments at 9.2%

Safe-haven gold gains buoyed by Middle East conflict; US data in focus

US dollar edges higher as risk sentiment sours, treasury yields rise

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister PRAGATI

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 10:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon