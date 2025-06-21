Net direct tax collection dips 1.39% to Rs 4.58 trn till June 19 in FY26

Net direct tax collections from April 1 to June 19 in FY26 dipped by 1.39 per cent year-on-year to ₹4.58 trillion due to higher refunds, income tax relaxation for salaried individuals and the impact of increased capital expenditure by companies. Of this, non-corporate tax — which includes taxes paid by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families, firms, bodies of individuals, associations of persons, local authorities, and artificial juridical persons — grew marginally by 0.71 per cent on a yearly basis to ₹2.72 trillion during the same period.
Net corporate tax during the same period declined by 5.13 per cent to ₹1.72 trillion, while securities transaction tax (STT) increased by 12.13 per cent to ₹13,013 crore, according to official data.
According to Samir Kanabar, tax partner at EY, the marginal dip in net tax collections is mainly due to the tax relaxation extended to the salaried class in the Union Budget 2025. “Since individuals are paying less tax, the government is receiving lower tax deducted at source (TDS) from salaries. On the corporate side, the fall in tax collection is partly because companies are getting large refunds and also because many of them have made big Capex investments,” said Kanabar.
“When businesses spend on setting up factories, buying machinery, or expanding operations, they get tax deductions under the Income Tax Act, which reduces their taxable income and ultimately lowers the corporate income tax they pay,” he added.
Gross direct tax collections rose by 4.86 per cent year-on-year to ₹5.45 trillion, while refunds surged by 58.04 per cent to ₹86,385 crore during the same period. Of the total refunds, the major chunk comprised corporate refunds amounting to ₹76,832.08 crore, which grew by 67.31 per cent. According to experts, these refunds pertain to past years and may have been cleared now.
Of the total gross direct tax, corporate tax amounted to ₹2.49 trillion, non-corporate tax contributed ₹2.82 trillion, STT totalled ₹13,013 crore, and other taxes stood at ₹259.61 crore.
“The growth in corporate tax collections appears to be broadly in line with expected profit growth. In the case of non-corporates, collections may have been impacted by lower bonus payouts and modest salary increments. As for refunds, these likely pertain to previous assessment years and may simply reflect bunching of processing activity towards the end of the first quarter,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.
Meanwhile, advance tax collections registered moderate growth of 3.87 per cent in the first quarter of FY26, compared with last year’s year-on-year growth of 27.34 per cent. Advance tax is paid by individuals and businesses in four instalments within specific due dates — June 15, September 15, December 15 and March 15. The non-corporate advance tax decreased by 2.68 per cent year-on-year to ₹33,928.32 crore till June 19 in FY26, while corporate advance tax rose by 5.86 per cent to ₹1.21 trillion during the same period.
The Centre has estimated direct tax collections of ₹25.2 trillion for FY26. Net direct tax collection in FY25 grew by 13.57 per cent to ₹22.26 trillion, exceeding the initial budgeted target of ₹22.07 trillion.