Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 02:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Net direct tax collection dips 1.39% to Rs 4.58 trn till June 19 in FY26

Net direct tax collection dips 1.39% to Rs 4.58 trn till June 19 in FY26

Net corporate tax during the same period declined by 5.13 per cent to Rs 1.72 trillion

tax

Gross direct tax collections rose by 4.86 per cent year-on-year to ₹5.45 trillion

Monika Yadav
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Net direct tax collections from April 1 to June 19 in FY26 dipped by 1.39 per cent year-on-year to ₹4.58 trillion due to higher refunds, income tax relaxation for salaried individuals and the impact of increased capital expenditure by companies. Of this, non-corporate tax — which includes taxes paid by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families, firms, bodies of individuals, associations of persons, local authorities, and artificial juridical persons — grew marginally by 0.71 per cent on a yearly basis to ₹2.72 trillion during the same period.
 
Net corporate tax during the same period declined by 5.13 per cent to ₹1.72 trillion, while securities transaction tax (STT) increased by 12.13 per cent to ₹13,013 crore, according to official data.
 
 
According to Samir Kanabar, tax partner at EY, the marginal dip in net tax collections is mainly due to the tax relaxation extended to the salaried class in the Union Budget 2025. “Since individuals are paying less tax, the government is receiving lower tax deducted at source (TDS) from salaries. On the corporate side, the fall in tax collection is partly because companies are getting large refunds and also because many of them have made big Capex investments,” said Kanabar. 
 
“When businesses spend on setting up factories, buying machinery, or expanding operations, they get tax deductions under the Income Tax Act, which reduces their taxable income and ultimately lowers the corporate income tax they pay,” he added.

Also Read

taxes, tax, taxing, audit

Govt approves ₹81,735 crore additional tax devolution to states

PremiumMind the tax gap: India's is smaller than peers', but comparisons mislead

Mind the tax gap: India's is smaller than peers', but comparisons mislead

taxes, tax, taxing, audit

Direct tax mop up for 2024-25 fiscal hits target; record refunds issued

PremiumTax benefits, taxes, Direct taxes, Real Estate, tax breakup, tax relief

Will money in hand from tax breaks in FY26 make its way to realty buys?

TAX

Govt sets April 30 deadline for filing declarations under Vivad se Vishwas

 
Gross direct tax collections rose by 4.86 per cent year-on-year to ₹5.45 trillion, while refunds surged by 58.04 per cent to ₹86,385 crore during the same period. Of the total refunds, the major chunk comprised corporate refunds amounting to ₹76,832.08 crore, which grew by 67.31 per cent. According to experts, these refunds pertain to past years and may have been cleared now.
 
Of the total gross direct tax, corporate tax amounted to ₹2.49 trillion, non-corporate tax contributed ₹2.82 trillion, STT totalled ₹13,013 crore, and other taxes stood at ₹259.61 crore.
 
“The growth in corporate tax collections appears to be broadly in line with expected profit growth. In the case of non-corporates, collections may have been impacted by lower bonus payouts and modest salary increments. As for refunds, these likely pertain to previous assessment years and may simply reflect bunching of processing activity towards the end of the first quarter,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.
 
Meanwhile, advance tax collections registered moderate growth of 3.87 per cent in the first quarter of FY26, compared with last year’s year-on-year growth of 27.34 per cent. Advance tax is paid by individuals and businesses in four instalments within specific due dates — June 15, September 15, December 15 and March 15. The non-corporate advance tax decreased by 2.68 per cent year-on-year to ₹33,928.32 crore till June 19 in FY26, while corporate advance tax rose by 5.86 per cent to ₹1.21 trillion during the same period.
 
The Centre has estimated direct tax collections of ₹25.2 trillion for FY26. Net direct tax collection in FY25 grew by 13.57 per cent to ₹22.26 trillion, exceeding the initial budgeted target of ₹22.07 trillion.
 

More From This Section

TAX

Net direct tax collection dips 1.39% to Rs 4.59 trillion in Apr-Jun

oil, crude oil,

India to face limited inflation impact from oil surge: CEA Nageswaran

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

MPC minutes: Frontloaded rate aimed to support growth, faster transmission

eight core industries india, core sector growth may 2025, infrastructure output india, electricity generation contraction india, cement production growth india, steel output india may 2025, index of industrial production april 2025, natural gas outpu

Core sectors' growth plunges to a 9-month low of 0.7% in May 2025

Forex

India's forex reserves rise by $2.29 billion to reach $698.95 billion

Topics : Direct taxes Net direct tax collections direct tax collection Income tax collection

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon