Net direct tax collections rise 6.33% to ₹11.89 trn till Oct 12: CBDT

Net direct tax collections rise 6.33% to ₹11.89 trn till Oct 12: CBDT

Higher personal income tax inflows and expanding non-corporate taxpayer base drive the rise in direct tax collections, reflecting robust domestic demand and compliance

Corporate refunds stood at ₹1.41 trillion, while refunds to non-corporate taxpayers fell to ₹62,359.29 crore. | Representative Picture

Monika Yadav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

India’s net direct tax collection for FY26 grew 6.33 per cent year on year to ₹11.89 trillion as of October 12, 2025, driven by higher inflows from non-corporate taxpayers, according to the latest data from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).
 
The net corporate tax collection rose 2.06 per cent to ₹5.02 trillion, while non-corporate tax — which includes payments by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), firms, and other entities — jumped 10.49 per cent to ₹6.56 trillion.
 
Collections from the securities transaction tax (STT) increased 0.81 per cent to ₹30,878.46 crore, while receipts under other minor taxes contracted sharply by 86.36 per cent to ₹293.68 crore. 
 
Refunds fall nearly 16% amid slower corporate growth
 
Gross direct tax collections grew 2.36 per cent to ₹13.92 trillion during the period, compared with ₹13.60 trillion in the same period last year. Refunds declined 15.98 per cent to ₹2.03 trillion, suggesting a moderation in outgoes compared with the previous year’s aggressive refund pace.

Corporate refunds stood at ₹1.41 trillion, while refunds to non-corporate taxpayers fell to ₹62,359.29 crore. According to tax experts, the slowdown in corporate tax growth reflects weaker profit trends in select sectors and higher depreciation claims linked to ongoing capital expenditure.
 
Experts cite expanding tax base and formalisation
 
Amid a global slowdown, Abhishek A Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers, said the steady rise in net direct tax collections, particularly from non-corporate taxpayers, highlights India’s expanding tax base and growing economic depth.
 
“The surge in contributions from individuals, firms, and professionals signifies that growth is no longer confined to large corporates but is spreading across sectors, reflecting stronger domestic demand and income momentum,” said Rastogi.
 
“The trend also points to greater formalisation and improved digital compliance, which have strengthened the transparency and efficiency of the tax system. Overall, the buoyancy in tax revenues highlights the robustness of India’s economic fundamentals and its steady fiscal consolidation path,” he added.
 

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

