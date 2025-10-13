Monday, October 13, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / RBI revises norms for rupee lending in Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka

RBI revises norms for rupee lending in Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka

The RBI said it has also extended the time for repatriating money in foreign currency accounts maintained in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India from one month to three months.

This will encourage Indian exporters to open accounts with IFSC banking units and increase foreign exchange liquidity in the IFSC. | Image: Bloomberg

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised the rules to allow banks in the country and their overseas branches to lend to persons resident in, and peer banks in, Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. This is expected to facilitate cross-border trade transactions, including payments.
 
The RBI said it has also extended the time for repatriating money in foreign currency accounts maintained in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India from one month to three months. This will encourage Indian exporters to open accounts with IFSC banking units and increase foreign exchange liquidity in the IFSC.
  

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

