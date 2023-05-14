close

Netherlands emerges as India's third largest trading partner in 2022-23

The Netherlands has emerged as India's third largest exports destination after the US and UAE during 2022-23 on account of a surge in shipment of goods such as petroleum products, electronic items

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India-Netherlands

Photo: ANi

Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 2:03 PM IST
The Netherlands has emerged as India's third largest exports destination after the US and UAE during 2022-23 on account of a surge in shipment of goods such as petroleum products, electronic items, chemicals, and aluminium goods, according to the data of the commerce ministry.

India's trade surplus with the Netherlands has also increased from $8 billion in 2021-22 to $13 billion in 2022-23.

The Netherlands has taken over major destinations such as the UK, Hong Kong, Bangladesh and Germany, the data showed.

India's exports to the Netherlands rose by about 48 per cent to $18.52 billion during 2022-23 as against $12.5 billion in 2021-22.

In 2021-22 and 2020-21, the outbound shipments to the European country stood at $12.55 billion and $6.5 billion, respectively. The exports are registering healthy growth continuously since 2000-01, when India's exports to that nation was $880 million.

Further, in 2021-22, the Netherlands was the fifth largest destination for Indian exports as against ninth in 2020-21.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Director General Ajay Sahai said the Netherlands has emerged as a hub for Europe with efficient port and connectivity with the EU through road, railways and waterways.

In the calendar year, India's exports to the country increased to $18.1 billion in 2022 from $5.5 billion in 2017.

According to economic think tank GTRI (Global Trade Research Initiative), ATF (aviation turbine fuel) and diesel were the key petroleum products exported from India to that country.

Telecom equipment and smartphones with a value of over $1 billion were the largest electronic items, it said.

Mumbai-based exporter and Chairman of Technocraft Industries Sharad Kumar Saraf said the trend would continue in the future also.

Saraf said that the Netherlands is a gateway to Europe as their ports are very efficient hence cheaper than other European ports for shipping operations.

India and the Netherlands established diplomatic relations in 1947. Since then, the two countries have developed strong political, economic and commercial relations.

In 2022-23, the bilateral trade between the two countries increased to $24 billion as against $17 billion in 2021-22 and about $10 billion in 2020-21.

The Netherlands is among top trading partners of India in Europe, after Germany, Switzerland, the UK and Belgium. It is also a major investor in India. During April-September this fiscal, India received $1.76 billion in foreign direct investment from the Netherlands. It was $4.6 billion in 2021-22.

There are over 200 Dutch companies present in India, including Philips, Akzo Nobel, DSM, KLM and Rabobank. Similarly, there are over 200 Indian companies operating in the Netherlands, including all the major IT firms such as TCS, HCL, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra as well as Sun Pharmaceuticals and Tata Steel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 14 2023 | 2:03 PM IST

