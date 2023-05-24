close

NeVA a project of empowerment for public representatives: Piyush Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal said that NeVA is an integrated and interconnected national portal showcasing 'One Nation, One Application'

Piyush Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) is an empowering project for our public representatives.
It demonstrates the government's commitment to harnessing the newest technological achievements for the public good, he said.

As the keynote speaker at the National Workshop, the minister stated that NeVA can provide legislators with information and expertise not just about their individual legislatures, but also about advances in other legislatures.
The workshop was organised to encourage state legislatures to go paperless and bring transparency, accountability, and responsiveness in the conduct of House business through the use of technology.

According to the minister, NeVA is an integrated and interconnected national platform displaying 'One Nation, One Application,' and it helps everyone, not just politicians. He also stated that NeVA is apolitical and beyond politics.
He stated that NeVA will actually revolutionise India's democracy and the operation of legislatures and the Parliament of India.

The minister added that NeVA will effectively minimise the carbon footprint and inefficiency caused by the use of paper for legislative work.
Goyal also encouraged everyone to work together to make NeVA a huge success. 
First Published: May 24 2023 | 6:38 PM IST

