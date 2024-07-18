NRI deposits see $3 billion inflows in April-May FY25, shows RBI data

Overseas Indians deposited close to $3 billion in non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit schemes in April-May FY25, which is over four times higher than the amount deposited in these schemes in the same period last year, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday showed.

In April-May FY25, inflows into the NRI schemes stood at $2.72 billion, compared to $623 million during the same period a year ago. With this, the total outstanding NRI deposits as of May stood at $154.72 billion.

In May alone, inflows into various NRI schemes stood at $1.7 billion compared to $1.07 billion in April, according to the data.