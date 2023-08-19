Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Number of registered Startups in TN tripled in two years: CM Stalin

Due to the consistent efforts taken after coming to power, their number almost tripled over two years, rising to 6,800, Stalin said

DMK president M K Stalin in Kanchipuram

s of March 2021, there were 2,300 registered Startups in the state (File)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 8:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The number of registered Startups in Tamil Nadu tripled in two years after the DMK captured power, owing to the numerous initiatives to bolster their growth, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday.
As of March 2021, there were 2,300 registered Startups in the state. Due to the consistent efforts taken after coming to power, their number almost tripled over two years, rising to 6,800, he said.
"Tamil Nadu should become a leading state in the country in every field including Startups. The government has launched several programmes to support the Startup ecosystem," the Chief Minister said addressing the "Tamil Nadu Startup Thiruvizha 2023" at the CODISSIA trade fair complex, Coimbatore, virtually from here.
The two-day mega event is being held under the aegis of StartupTN, the state nodal agency for startup and innovation. About 450 exhibition stalls have been set up at the venue and the event is expected to attract over 10,000 visitors.
Speaking about the government's role in fostering growth, Stalin said the state government established a seed fund known as TANSEED (Tamil Nadu Startup Seed Grant) with upto a grant of Rs 10 lakh to each Startup, and so far orders sanctioning the disbursement of Rs 10 crore as TANSEED to about 109 Startups have been issued.
Envisaging their growth beyond big cities, the government established regional Startup hubs in Madurai, Erode, and Tirunelveli in the 2022-23 financial year. "Currently, efforts are on to establish regional Startup hubs in Salem, Hosur, Cuddalore, and Thanjavur," he said.

Also Read

Stalin takes veiled swipe at BJP, accuses it of wearing 'fake Tamil mask'

No worry even if opposition to BJP means risk to DMK regime in TN: Stalin

AIADMK functionary arrested in TN for 'defamatory' info on CM Stalin

Unlike BJP govt at Centre, DMK will always be farmers' friend: TN CM Stalin

Rs 2,000 note withdrawal to cover up drubbing in Karnataka polls: Stalin

Centre imposes 40% export duty on onion to improve local supplies

Income Tax dept operationalises board for Advance Rulings in Delhi, Mumbai

80% of arable land in 8 J'khand districts lying fallow due to scanty rains

At 36.1 mn hectares, India plants 4.3% more land with rice than last year

Dollar set for fifth straight week of gains as China stays top of mind

Further, in a move to ensure social justice, the state government allotted a special grant of Rs 30 crore last year to encourage the SC T members to start Startups on their own. "Following a good response to this programme, this Startup fund has been enhanced to Rs 50 crore this year," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : M K Stalin Tamil Nadu Startups

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 8:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon