Friday, November 07, 2025 | 08:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Oct e-way Bills soften 4% month-on-month; annual growth holds at 8%

Oct e-way Bills soften 4% month-on-month; annual growth holds at 8%

Tax experts said the month-on-month moderation in October may also reflect transitional business responses that have been observed since the GST-2 rate rationalization exercise of September 20222

E-way bill

E-way bill generation grew 8.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Monika Yadav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

E-way bills moderated almost 4 cent in October to 126.85 million after a record high in September, reflecting stabilisation in goods movement and trade adjustments linked to changes in Goods and Services Tax (GST).
 
E-way bill generation grew 8.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). According to the Goods and Tax Network’s data, 132 million e-way bills were issued in September. At 126.85 million, October's e-way bill generation was the fourth highest monthly figure after September, July and August this year. The bills are needed for moving goods valued above Rs 50,000.
 
Tax experts said the month-on-month moderation in October may also reflect transitional business responses after GST rationalisation exercise in September. The restructuring of rates often prompts industries to advance or delay dispatches depending on expected tax incidence.
 
 
Abhishek A Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers, said e-way bills reflect compliance trends and policy cues. The 8.2 per cent Y-o-Y increase in e-way bill generation signifies an expansion in the scale of business transactions and a steady improvement in compliance culture, he said. However, the 4 per cent month-on-month decline suggests that the pace of movement of goods stabilised after a surge.
 
“This fluctuation can be attributed to business decisions taken around the time of [GST] rate rationalisation announcements, when many businesses expedite dispatches or complete supplies to mitigate the impact of expected rate changes. Such patterns reaffirm that tax policy announcements often influence short-term trade flows,” said Rastogi.
 
Shivam Mehta, executive partner at Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys, said e-way bill issuance does not necessarily mean increase in sales, as the digital permits are not mandatory for consignments valued below Rs 50,000 or when goods are transported using non-motorised means.
 
“Sales saw a sharp spike post September 22, 2025, driven by festive demand, following a period of halted purchases. However, this surge may not sustain at the same level in the coming months. To assess true growth, it is essential to compare this year's sales with those of the previous year,” Mehta said.

More From This Section

Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's Swaminathan J urges regulators to minimise overlaps, close gapspremium

HC nullifies acquisition of 50 acres land in Baruipur in WB

Calcutta HC directs immediate resumption of MGNREGA work in West Bengal

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar | photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

Frauds per transaction on the rise since July: RBI DG T Rabi Sankar

foreign exchange reserves, foreign exchange, dollar

India's foreign exchange reserves fall by $5.6 bn as gold reserves decrease

Renewable energy, climate

Rapid renewables rollout vs demand mismatch driving up power costs: CEA

Topics : e-way bills GST Revamp

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon