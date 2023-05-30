Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates investment projects worth Rs 3,600 Cr

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated four industrial units and laid foundations for 17 projects with a cumulative investment of Rs 3,600 crore. These projects can create employment opportunities for 9,200 persons.

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik said that Odisha now ranks second among the top states in attracting investments.

The state government's unceasing endeavour in making Odisha a top choice for investors is now taking shape, he added.

"We have always endeavoured to provide a hassle-free environment and a prompt system for doing business in Odisha on the philosophy of the 5T initiative (team work, technology, transparency, transformation and time limit). The Make in Odisha Conclave-2022 was an outstanding success as it could potentially generate around 10 lakh jobs in the state," Patnaik said.

The Chief Minister also assured the investors to provide facilitation support, and urged them to further expand their businesses in Odisha and be partners in the state's growth story.

Patnaik inaugurated the units of Shiva Cement (Rs 1523.24 crore), Gadre Marine Export Pvt. Ltd. (Rs 68.11 crore), HIL Limited (Rs 63.24 crore) and Rarean Fluid-Tech Pvt. Ltd. (Rs 49.50 crore).

--IANS

bbm/arm