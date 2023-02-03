JUST IN
Higher antibodies in those vaccinated with precaution dose: Mumbai survey
Business Standard

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches projects worth Rs 1,600 crore in Koraput

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated a slew of projects in Koraput worth Rs 200 crore and laid foundation stones of many more, estimated to cost Rs 1,400 crore

Topics
Odisha  | Naveen Pattnaik

Press Trust of India  |  Koraput (Odisha) 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo: Twitter)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated a slew of projects in Koraput worth Rs 200 crore and laid foundation stones of many more, estimated to cost Rs 1,400 crore, besides calling upon youth to take part in nation-building.

Patnaik also attended the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Vikramdev University, and announced the construction of a state-of-the-art auditorium on its campus.

"The auditorium will have 1,000 seats and will be constructed at an investment of Rs 8 crore," the chief minister stated.

He advised students to work towards fulfilling personal dreams as well as those of their families and the entire state.

"Education enhances the potential within us. You (students) should read good books and stay connected to your roots," Patnaik stressed.

Noting that the tribal-dominated district has always held a special place in his heart, the CM said steps are being taken to develop the infrastructure in Koraput.

Highlighting his government's Mission Shakti programme for the welfare of women, Patnaik said that "mothers in this state have done great work and made the state proud".

"By stitching national flag and supplying them in hordes on the occasion of 75 years of the country's Independence, they have shown their skills and strengthened our faith in them," he asserted.

Projects related to road development, drinking water accessibility and tourism were launched during the day by the CM.

Patnaik unveiled a special postal cover based on Koraput tourism on the occasion.

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 23:58 IST

