close
Sensex (-0.36%)
67596.84 -241.79
Nifty (-0.29%)
20133.30 -59.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.26%)
5850.40 -15.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.42%)
40658.20 -171.70
Nifty Bank (-0.54%)
45979.85 -251.65
Heatmap

Oil imports fall for third month in row in Aug on lower Russian shipments

Crude imports fell 3.9% month-on-month to 18.73 million metric tons in August, Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) data showed

Russian Oil, crude oil, oil, oil prices

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 11:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's crude oil imports fell for a third month in a row in August, government data showed on Tuesday, as refiners in the world's third biggest importer carried out maintenance and reduced shipments from Russia.
Crude imports fell 3.9% month-on-month to 18.73 million metric tons in August, Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) data showed.
"Imports are down, which was expected due to refinery maintenance," said LSEG analyst Ehsan Ul Haq.
"Higher prices for Russian oil could also have led to lower imports by Indian refiners," said Haq, adding that demand could nevertheless pick up during the festive season.
India's oil imports from Russia dropped in August to a seven-month low, trade flow data by Kpler and LSEG showed, as refiners cut purchases due to maintenance outages and narrowing discounts.
In July, India also increased the windfall tax on petroleum crude to limit private refiners making gains from robust refining margins in overseas markets, instead of selling at home.

Also Read

India's oil imports from Russia climb to new peak as buying limit nears

India's Feb crude oil imports jump 8% as demand hits over 2 decade high

Indian refiners start yuan payments for Russian oil imports: Report

India's palm oil imports hit 27-month low, buyers pick cheaper soft oils

Tracking the economic indicators: Oil imports from Russia make a new record

Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code cannot be used as tool for recovery: NCLT

Child travel norms: Railways earned over Rs 2,800 cr more in 7 years

India-Canada tensions: India keeps its finger on the masoor pulse

Wheat farmers lost Rs 40,000 crore due to govt policy: Icrier report

Global debt hit record $307 trn in Q2 despite rising interest rate

However, the overall imports were still up 6.2% compared with the same month last year. Oil product imports also rose 26.5% to 4.06 million metric tons from August last year.
Oil product exports also rose 11.3% year-on-year to 5.83 million metric tons in July.
India's fuel consumption in August inched up from a 10-month low, as strong factory activity offset the usual monsoon lull.
An oil price rally to near $100 a barrel, driven by weak U.S. shale output and extended production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, has driven expectations of tight supply.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Crude Oil Russia Oil imports

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Old Pension SchemeLatest News Live UpdatesKisan Rin PortalHappy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023Lord Ganesha idolParliament Special Session UpdatesApple releases iOS 17Burger King-Coca-Cola dealISRO | Aditya-L1 Women's Reservation Bill

Companies News

Edtech giant Byju's regrets 'delays' in settling dues of laid-off employeesGovt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies, audit reports

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul GandhiMizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passedGanesha idol shimmers with 69 kg gold and 336 kg silver ornaments in Mumbai

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon