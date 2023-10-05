close
Sensex (0.62%)
65631.57 + 405.53
Nifty (0.56%)
19545.75 + 109.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5892.45 + 37.00
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
40046.00 -1.50
Nifty Bank (0.57%)
44213.35 + 249.30
Heatmap

Oil prices drop further as uncertain demand outlook weighs OPEC+

The U.S. services sector slowed in September as new orders fell to a nine-month low, though the pace remained consistent with expectations for solid third quarter economic growth

Crude oil

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters LONDON
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 7:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Oil prices dropped on Thursday, extending the previous session's sharp losses as an uncertain demand outlook overshadowed an OPEC+ panel meeting deciding to maintain oil output cuts to keep supply tight.
Brent crude oil futures had fallen 65 cents to $85.16 a barrel by 1245 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were 75 cents lower at $83.47. Both benchmarks fell by more than $1 in earlier trading.
"Currently economic malaise is in the forefront of thinking and is the main price driver. The strong dollar, sluggish equity markets and rising bond yields are souring investor's sentiment in energy," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM in a note.
Oil settled more than $5 lower on Wednesday - its biggest daily drop in over a year - as a bleaker macroeconomic outlook and fuel demand destruction came into focus following a meeting of an OPEC+ panel, grouping the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia.
The OPEC+ ministerial panel made no changes to the group's oil output policy, and Saudi Arabia said it would continue with a voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of 2023, while Russia would keep a 300,000 bpd voluntary export curb until the end of December.
The Kremlin also said there was no deadline on lifting a ban on fuel exports to fight high local gasoline and diesel prices.

Also Read

OPEC cites downside risk to summer oil outlook, holds demand forecast

OPEC+ cuts to tighten oil market sharply in fourth quarter, says IEA

Hardeep Puri urges OPEC to infuse sense of affordability in oil markets

Oil prices rise on Saudi Arabia plan to deepen output cuts from July

OPEC upbeat over 2024 global oil demand outlook despite headwinds

NPCI International signs agreement with Al Etihad Payments of UAE

Gujarat to play key role in achieving $5 trillion economy: CM Patel

India, UAE ink MoU to enhance cooperation in industries, advanced tech

Services sector in Sept sees strongest output in 13 years; PMI rises to 61

GST Council likely to exempt distilled alcohol used to make liquor from tax

"We continue to see the market in deficit through the fourth quarter and the softer prices reduce the probability OPEC will ease supply constraints," National Australia Bank analysts said.
On the downside, the euro zone economy probably shrank last quarter, according to a survey which showed demand fell in September at the fastest pace in almost three years as consumers reined in spending amid rising borrowing costs and prices.
The latest data also showed a sharp decline in U.S. gasoline demand. Finished motor gasoline supplied, a proxy for demand, fell last week to about 8 million bpd, its lowest since the start of this year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday.
The U.S. services sector slowed in September as new orders fell to a nine-month low, though the pace remained consistent with expectations for solid third quarter economic growth.
Meanwhile, a crude oil pipeline from Iraq through Turkey, which has been suspended for about six months, is ready for operations, the Turkish energy minister said on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : OPEC output Oil prices slip Oil prices dip Oil demand

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesENG vs NZ Live Score, World Cup 2023Google Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon