Retail inflation for farm workers rises from 6.31% to 7.43% in July

The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) for July 2023 increased by 19 points each to stand at 1,215 and 1,226 points, respectively

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 10:59 PM IST
Retail inflation for farm and rural workers inched up to 7.43 per cent and 7.26 per cent in July compared to 6.31 per cent and 6.16 per cent, respectively, in June this year, mainly due to higher prices of certain food items.
"Point-to-point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 7.43 per cent and 7.26 per cent in July 2023 compared to 6.31 per cent and 6.16 per cent, respectively, in June 2023 and 6.60 per cent and 6.82 per cent, respectively, during the corresponding month of (July 2022) the previous year," a labour ministry statement said.
Similarly, it stated that food inflation stood at 8.88 per cent and 8.63 per cent in July 2023 compared to 7.03 per cent and 6.70 per cent, respectively, in June 2023 and 5.38 per cent and 5.44 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year.
The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) for July 2023 increased by 19 points each to stand at 1,215 and 1,226 points, respectively.
The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1,196 and 1,207 points, respectively, in June 2023.
The major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from food group to the extent of 18.23 and 18.28 points, respectively, mainly due to increase in prices of rice, wheat atta, pulses, milk, fish-fresh/dry, gur, chillies-green/dry, turmeric, garlic, ginger, onion, mixed spices, brinjal, tomato, gourd, etc.

The rise in index varied from state to state.
In the case of Agricultural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 29 points in 20 states. Tamil Nadu with 1,420 points topped the index table, whereas Himachal Pradesh with 932 points stood at the bottom.
In the case of Rural Labourers, it registered an increase of 9 to 28 points in 20 states. Tamil Nadu with 1,407 points topped the index table, whereas Himachal Pradesh with 993 points stood at the bottom.
Among states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers was experienced by Tamil Nadu (29 points) and for Rural Labourers by Tamil Nadu and Kerala (28 points each), mainly due to a rise in the prices of pulses, fish fresh/dry, chillies-green/dry, ginger, onion, brinjal, tomato, gourd, etc.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Inflation retail inflation economy

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 10:58 PM IST

