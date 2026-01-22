Open to partners across economic spectrum: Union Minister Vaishnaw

Leading a strong Indian delegation at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, senior minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said the country has given a clear message about its willingness to partnerships across the economic spectrum, and the country commands a strong resilience against global debt worries.

The minister also said that all ten states present here have very effectively showcased their potential as per the mantra of cooperative and competitive federalism given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“India’s message here is very clear on how the prime minister has transformed and opened the Indian economy in the last 11 years. This time’s message is partner with India and subscribe to the future,” he said.

“Be it semiconductor industry, AI, manufacturing, green energy or any other sector, we want to partner with the world everywhere,” he said.

“All states are working hard and when states develop, the country automatically develops,” he said.