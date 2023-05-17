close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting on May 27

PM will chair NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting on May 27, and issues related to the economy, agriculture and health are expected to be taken up for discussions, according to official sources

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Niti Aayog

1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 5:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting on May 27, and issues related to the economy, agriculture and health are expected to be taken up for discussions, according to official sources.

The council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers.

Modi is the Chairman of NITI Aayog.

Generally, the full council meeting happens every year and last year, it was held under the chairmanship of Modi on August 7.

The council meeting was not convened in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first meeting of the council took place on February 8, 2015.

Also Read

Commerce ministry may rework draft Bills on tea, coffee with NITI Aayog

Govt appoints Anil Jain as chairman of oil and gas sector regulatory body

Niti Aayog objects to certain provisions in proposed DESH bill: Report

BVR Subrahmanyam takes charge as NITI Aayog's Chief Executive Officer

NITI Aayog VC says old pension scheme will burden future taxpayers

Countries need to integrate climate change in regional, global plans

Cabinet approves PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware with Rs 17,000 cr budget

New PLI scheme to attract global cos to India from China: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Current account deficit to narrow to $53 billion in FY24: Acuite Ratings

PM Kisan Yojana's 14th instalment likely soon: Check if you are eligible

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India Prime Minister Niti Aayog

First Published: May 17 2023 | 5:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting on May 27

Niti Aayog
1 min read

Countries need to integrate climate change in regional, global plans

Health, healthcare
4 min read

Cabinet approves PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware with Rs 17,000 cr budget

Rupee, economy, inr, India
2 min read

New PLI scheme to attract global cos to India from China: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw
3 min read

Current account deficit to narrow to $53 billion in FY24: Acuite Ratings

Rupee, economy, inr, India
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
3 min read

Reliance Retail, Adani Group no longer bidding for Future Retail: Report

Future Retail
2 min read

Sensex ends 372 pts lower, trims losses in late deals; Smallcaps outperform

markets
2 min read
Premium

Lesson for Go First from Jet Airways' insolvency: Restart quickly

Go First
4 min read

Stock of this technology solutions company has zoomed 100% in 11 weeks

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon