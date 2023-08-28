Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.17%)
64996.60 + 110.09
Nifty (0.21%)
19306.05 + 40.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.01%)
5489.55 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
38662.15 + 190.90
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
44494.65 + 263.20
Heatmap

PM Modi weighs continuing free grains program into Lok Sabha polls 2024

The proposal involves continuing a $24 billion program by another six months to June 2024, said the people who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private

Narendra Modi, Modi in parliament, modi speech today

The extra cost is expected to be nominal and can be met through this year’s budget allocation, the people said. The initiative was launched in December last year to provide free grains to about 800 million people until end-2023.

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 4:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Ruchi Bhatia and Siddhartha Singh

Indian officials are proposing to extend a free grains program well into next year’s national election season, according to people familiar with the matter, a move likely to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reelection bid for a third term.

The proposal involves continuing a $24 billion program by another six months to June 2024, said the people who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. A final decision will be taken by Modi’s office in the coming months, they added. 

The extra cost is expected to be nominal and can be met through this year’s budget allocation, the people said. The initiative was launched in December last year to provide free grains to about 800 million people until end-2023.  

Extending the program until June next year coincides with the national vote that must be held by summer. Modi has polled above 60% in opinion surveys and is likely to lead his party to victory though there’s some voter discontent over rising unemployment and higher living costs.  

A spokesperson from the Finance Ministry did not respond to a request for a comment. 

Also Read

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

NDA vs INDIA: Who said what after two mega meets by political parties

Monsoon session: Lok Sabha to take up no-trust motion debate on August 8

K Kavitha to contest for Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency against D Arvind

From Ghamandiya alliance to Manipur: Modi's top quotes from no-trust motion

Tourism expected to create 130-140 mn jobs by 2030: PM Modi at Rozgar Mela

E-commerce, FMCG demand for electric vehicles doubles in FY24

Sugar mills lay down plan for 50% ethanol blending with petrol by 2030

India, UK to continue free trade agreement negotiations till Aug-end

US trade chief flags concerns over India's license rule for laptop imports


The free grains program has in part helped Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party to stay ahead of the opposition in the South Asian country, which accounts for nearly 30% of the world’s low-income population. The party and its allies won elections in seven out of the ten state polls since last year and there are five more due before the year ends.

Prolonging the program could help rein in inflation, which jumped to a 15-month high of 7.44% last month. Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, rose to 11.51% in July. Uneven monsoon rains and drier weather conditions could affect crop production, prompting the government to ban some exports of rice varieties and restrict stockpiling of food commodities.  


Topics : Narendra Modi Lok Sabha

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhIMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon