Friday, August 29, 2025 | 09:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Consumption demand becomes broadbased; govt capex boosts investment

Consumption demand becomes broadbased; govt capex boosts investment

NSO data shows broad-based demand recovery with rural growth, higher wages, and strong public capex

The Department of Expenditure (DoE) in the Ministry of Finance is likely to put out operational framework for implementing the unified pension scheme (UPS). This framework will outline the modalities for various scenarios, including individuals who

As a share in nominal GDP, it slid to 30.4 per cent in Q1FY26 from 31 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In what could be a sign of recovery in consumption demand, growth in private final consumption expenditure (PFCE), which represents the economy’s consumption potential, improved to 7 per cent during April-June (Q1FY26) from a five-quarter low of 6 per cent in Q4FY25. 
 
Economists reckon this recovery could be a sign of the broadbasing of consumption in the economy. 
 
The latest data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Friday also showed the share of PFCE in nominal gross domestic product (GDP) stood at 60.3 per cent in Q1FY26, up from 58.3 per cent in Q4FY25.
 
Paras Jasrai, associate director, India Ratings, said growth in sales volumes of fast-moving consumer goods picked up to 6 per cent in Q1FY26 from 5 per cent in Q4FY25.
 
 
Rural areas continued to outpace urban areas in growth in volumes for six consecutive quarters.

Also Read

Mutual fund

Private sector firms continue to maintain high interest cover ratiopremium

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Sales of listed non-financial private companies grow 7.1% in Jan-Mar: RBI

station, Indian Railway, railway station

150 Puja special trains from Sept 21 to Nov 30 to handle passenger rush

AFG vs PAK live scorecard

AFG vs PAK LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 Tri-series: Mujeeb removes Nawaz; Pakistan 5 down

PKL 2025 August 29 matches live updates

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Tamil beat Tamil 38-35; Bengaluru vs Pune now underway

 
Favourably, the gap in growth in volumes is narrowing. 
 
“In addition, the sharp jump in import also points to a pickup in spending by the upper-end income strata. This was facilitated by a significant pickup in the real-wage growth of the formal sector (private non-financial companies), which stood at an eight-quarter high of 7.4 per cent in Q1. Even rural real-wage growth (for agriculture) remained positive for the fourth straight quarter,” added Jasrai.  
 
Echoing similar views, Icra Ratings Chief Economist Aditi Nayar said the outlook for private consumption was bolstered by developments like income-tax relief, a cut in the repo rate by 100 basis points, healthy progress in kharif sowing, and the upcoming rationalisation of slabs in goods and services tax, even as discretionary purchases by households could be deferred in the second quarter, until tax cuts came during the festival season. 
 
The data also showed gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), which is taken as a proxy for investment demand in the economy, recorded a robust growth rate of 7.8 per cent in Q1FY26, albeit lower than the 9.4 per cent in Q4FY25. 
 
As a share in nominal GDP, it slid to 30.4 per cent in Q1FY26 from 31 per cent in the preceding quarter. 
 
“Capex by the Union and 25 state governments increased 33.3 per cent during Q1, which is indicative of frontloading by governments and has helped in propelling investment demand. There was also some momentum in the private sector as indicated by a robust capital goods output growth rate of 9.8 per cent in Q1. It is vital that governments maintain the capex momentum and frontload capex plans (like in FY24) in view of unprecedented volatility and uncertainty in the global economic environment,” said Jasrai.
 
Moreover, government spending, as represented by government final consumption expenditure (GFCE), clocked a robust growth rate of 7.4 per cent during the quarter from the contraction observed (-1.8 per cent) in the preceding quarter. As a share in nominal GDP, it fell to 10.1 per cent from 11.1 per cent in Q4FY25.

More From This Section

GDP, India GDP

Economy spurts 7.8% in Q1 FY26 as manufacturing, agri, services shine

ONGC

Centre to launch first bidding round under Deepwater Mission soon

Outward remittances fdi dollar currency note

Outward remittances under LRS stay flat at $6.9 billion in Q1 FY26

FDI

Net FDI falls 21.1% to $4.91 bn in Q1 FY26 on higher outward flows

Fiscal deficit

Fiscal deficit at 29.9% of budget estimates in April-July FY26: CGA data

Topics : private companies Capex spending in India Capex Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon