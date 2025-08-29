Friday, August 29, 2025 | 12:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Qatar wants to negotiate trade pact with India, says Piyush Goyal

Qatar wants to negotiate trade pact with India, says Piyush Goyal

He also assured exporters of all support to deal with the current global uncertainties at the trade front, which was caused due to unilateral actions of a country

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal added that talks with the European Union for a free trade agreement are moving at a faster pace. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Oman will be finalised soon, and Qatar also wants to negotiate a pact with India.

He also assured exporters of all support to deal with the current global uncertainties at the trade front, which was caused due to unilateral actions of a country.

The government is in consultation with all the stakeholders, including Indian Missions abroad, for diversification of exports, he said.

He added that domestic consumption will get a boost from GST reforms.

"Our exports this year will be higher than last year," Goyal said at an event here.

 

Also Read

car sales, passenger vehicle

Festival season cheer on hold as auto buyers await GST relief and discountspremium

Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal introduces Jan Vishwas Bill 2025 to ease doing business

Finance, FDI

Govt mulling further FDI regime easing, more tax benefits for startups

Jitin Prasada, Jitin, Prasada

India negotiates trade deals firmly and on equal footing: Jitin Prasada

India Singapore, India-Singapore

India, Singapore to hold 3rd ministerial roundtable in Delhi on August 13

India's share in global trade is only about 2 per cent, and about 40 per cent of items of the total exports to the US are out of the ambit of 50 per cent tariffs, so the impact will be less.

Free Trade Agreement with Oman "will be finalised soon," he said, adding "Qatar also wants to do a trade agreement", and Saudi Arabia is also keen.

Goyal added that talks with the European Union for a free trade agreement are moving at a faster pace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian economy, trade, exports, imports

Indian economy likely grew solidly before Trump tariffs hit outlook

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

India's economy resilient but US trade policies a risk: RBI bulletin

Peter Navarro

Navarro backs Trump tariffs, says road to Ukraine peace runs through Delhi

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to secure $68 bn Japan investment, boost AI, chip ties during visit

goal, ambition

Gen-next economic reforms: Big ticket projects, slashed compliancespremium

Topics : Piyush Goyal Qatar India trade policy Free Trade Agreements

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon