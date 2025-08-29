Friday, August 29, 2025 | 08:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's economy resilient but US trade policies a risk: RBI bulletin

India's economy resilient but US trade policies a risk: RBI bulletin

Average headline inflation, meanwhile, is seen remaining significantly below the central bank's target of 4 per cent this financial year, according to the RBI bulletin

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

India's central bank expectedly held its key interest rate unchanged at 5.50 per cent earlier in August, saying the economy remains steady

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian economy remains resilient, backed by strong rural demand, but trade tensions with the United States could pose a downside risk to growth, the Reserve Bank of India said in its monthly bulletin released late on Thursday.

Average headline inflation, meanwhile, is seen remaining significantly below the central bank's target of 4 per cent this financial year, it said.

"Monetary policy, going forward, would continue to maintain a close vigil on the incoming data and the evolving domestic growth-inflation dynamics to chart out the appropriate monetary policy path," according to the bulletin.

India's central bank expectedly held its key interest rate unchanged at 5.50 per cent earlier in August, saying the economy remains steady, even though economists expect steep US tariffs on Indian exports and subdued inflation to open room for limited further easing.

 

India's retail inflation rate dropped to its lowest in eight years in July at 1.55 per cent, due to falling prices of food, especially vegetables and pulses.

Also Read

Inflation

Headline inflation should continue to be the target, says BS pollpremium

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI mulls restricting shadow banks from duplicating parent businesses

gavel law cases

RBI, pvt banks be made parties in fake warrant-extortion case: U'khand HC

Last fortnight, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das put the spotlight back on a drably termed year-old pilot project: Public tech platform for frictionless credit (PTPFC). “From now on, we propose to call it the Unified Lending Inter

Muted response from large lenders hinders ULI scale up, say bankerspremium

Bank holidays in Ganesh Chaturthi

Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Wednesday, August 27?

Last week, minutes of the central bank's latest policy meeting showed that committee members flagged evolving risks from global trade tensions and tariffs as a key drag on growth, but said the economy remains resilient with the inflation outlook benign.

"Inflation outlook for the near term has become more benign than anticipated earlier," the RBI said in the bulletin.

Favourable rainfall and temperature conditions, along with improved rural wages, are likely to help keep rural demand strong while rate cuts and fiscal measures should help overall demand in the economy, it said.

"On the other hand, persisting uncertainties related to India-US trade policies continue to pose downside risk."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Peter Navarro

Navarro backs Trump tariffs, says road to Ukraine peace runs through Delhi

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to secure $68 bn Japan investment, boost AI, chip ties during visit

goal, ambition

Gen-next economic reforms: Big ticket projects, slashed compliancespremium

trade talk, US India

Tariff fix key to India-US trade deal negotiations, govt remains hopefulpremium

crude oil, oil

Crude oil imports from Russia set to dip in Sep, Oct before rising againpremium

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI RBI Policy Indian Economy US trade tariff Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickWho is Sheikha MahraDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon