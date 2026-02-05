Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cancer treatment bills hit Rs 30 lakh, insurance cover falls short: Report

Cancer treatment bills hit Rs 30 lakh, insurance cover falls short: Report

Medical inflation and prolonged, multi-stage care leave many Indian families underinsured, it says

Insurance

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Escalating cancer treatment costs and longer care cycles are heightening financial risks for Indian households, with bills for complex cases reaching Rs 30 lakh as care shifts from one-time procedures to prolonged, multi-stage journeys, according to an insurance company’s analysis of claims.
 
Care Health Insurance’s analysis shows a wide gap between early and advanced-stage treatment costs:
 
  • Early-stage cancer treatment typically costs around Rs 5–7 lakh per case. 
  • Advanced and high-complexity cancers can push total spending to Rs 20–30 lakh. 
  • Costs vary by disease progression, treatment protocol, duration and care intensity.
Policy discussions increasingly focus on affordability and access to cancer care, said the insurer.
 
 

Long treatment cycles, multiple claims

 
Cancer treatment usually involves several phases rather than a single hospitalisation. Patients often undergo combinations of surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy spread across months.
 
The claims data indicates:

  • Multiple claims are commonly filed across different treatment stages 
  • Chemotherapy and radiotherapy are largely handled as day care procedures 
  • Hospital stays can range from three days to nearly 20 days depending on case complexity
 
“Cancer treatment is not only medically complex but also involves prolonged and multi-stage care pathways, often extending over several months,” said Manish Dodeja, chief operating officer, Care Health Insurance.
 

Coverage gaps showing up in claims

 
The insurer’s data also points to frequent coverage shortfalls where policy sums insured are low. Claim values differ across disease types, including breast, oral, cervical, prostate and blood cancers, as well as pancreatic and liver cancers. In several cases, limits were breached, resulting in higher out-of-pocket payments by patients.
 
According to the company’s observed claims experience, a health cover of at least Rs 15–25 lakh is increasingly necessary to handle comprehensive cancer treatment, especially for advanced-stage diseases or extended care cycles.
 

What policyholders should review

 
The insurer said broader and better-structured policies can reduce financial stress during treatment. Key features that help include:
 
  • Higher sum insured 
  • No-claim bonus additions 
  • No disease-wise sub-limits 
  • Large cashless hospital networks 
  • Critical illness riders or dedicated covers
 
“This sustained and multi-stage care often translates into prolonged financial pressure for patients and their families,” Dodeja said, adding that consumers should periodically reassess their health insurance cover to ensure it remains adequate through the full course of care.

