Amazon plans AI use in film and TV production to cut rising studio costs

As artificial intelligence (AI) gains rapid adoption across the creative industry, Amazon is planning to deploy AI to accelerate the production of films and television shows, even as Hollywood grapples with fears that the technology could cut jobs and permanently reshape the entertainment business.

The global entertainment major is embracing AI as a response to spiralling production budgets, which have increasingly constrained the number of movies and shows studios can afford to finance.

Why is Amazon bringing AI into filmmaking?

According to a Reuters report, Amazon MGM Studios has created a dedicated team to develop new AI tools, led by veteran entertainment executive Albert Cheng. The initiative aims to cut costs and streamline the creative process without replacing human creativity.

Amazon plans to launch a closed beta programme in March, inviting select industry partners to test the AI tools. The company expects to share initial results from the programme by May.

The cost of creating is so high that it really is hard to make more and it really is hard to take great risk," Cheng said.

How is Amazon’s AI Studio structured?

Cheng described the AI Studio as a “startup” operating under Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s “two-pizza team” philosophy, a model designed to keep teams small and agile.

The studio is expected to remain lean, comprising mainly product engineers and scientists, supported by a smaller group of creative and business professionals.

The AI Studio is developing tools to bridge what Cheng calls the “last mile”, helping close the gap between existing AI technology and the specific needs of filmmakers. These tools are designed to improve character consistency across shots and integrate with industry-standard creative software.

Will AI replace human input in film production?

The growing use of AI has raised concerns that technology could replace human effort in filmmaking, with several A-list actors voicing fears about its expanding role.

Cheng sought to address these concerns, stressing that AI is intended to assist, not replace, creative professionals. “We fundamentally believe that AI can accelerate, but it won’t replace the innovation and the unique aspects that humans bring to create the work,” he said, according to Reuters.

Amazon has emphasised that writers, directors, actors and character designers will remain involved at every stage of production, with AI serving as a tool to enhance creativity rather than supplant it.

How does Amazon plan to incorporate AI into production?

Amazon is leveraging its cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services, and plans to work with multiple large language model providers to give creators a wider range of options across pre- and post-production.

Cheng said protecting intellectual property and ensuring that AI-generated content is not absorbed into other AI models are essential for the success of the AI Studio.

Who is Amazon collaborating with on AI-powered filmmaking?

The AI Studio is working with several established creators and producers, including Robert Stromberg, director of Disney’s Maleficent, through his company Secret City; actor Kunal Nayyar and his company Good Karma Productions; and former Pixar and Industrial Light & Magic animator Colin Brady.

Amazon has cited its American biblical historical drama series House of David as an early example of how AI could be used in future productions. For the second season, director Jon Erwin used AI alongside live-action footage to create large-scale battle scenes, expanding the scope of sequences while keeping costs lower.