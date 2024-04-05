Sensex (    %)
                             
REs must accord highest priority to governance, compliance: RBI Governor

Attempts to clear impression about widespread action; curbs only against outliers for major breaches

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das during a press conference after delivering the Monetary Policy Statement, at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai, Friday, April 5, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

Emphasising top priority to quality of governance for regulated entities, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das today said the financial stability of the system is the joint responsibility of the regulator and REs. He also said that the Central Bank was taking action only in outlier cases for major deviation from regulatory and compliance requirements.

The non-banking finance companies and other financial entities must continue to give the highest priority to the quality of governance and adherence to regulatory guidelines, Das said in his address for the monetary policy review.
Financial sector players, by and large, operate with public money – be it from depositors in banks and select NBFCs or investors in bonds and other financial instruments. They should always be mindful of this. The Reserve Bank will continue to constructively engage with financial entities in this regard. It needs to be recognised that financial stability is a joint responsibility of all stakeholders, he added.

Later in interaction with the media, the Governor said RBI’s machinery supervises the regulated entities including banks and NBFCs on a regular basis. Wherever it sees any major deviation from compliance and regulatory requirements, the first effort is to directly sensitise on a bilateral basis and work with REs to impress upon them to take corrective action. When a regulator observes that the progress is not up to the mark, only then it imposes certain regulatory restrictions.

“Amongst 900 odd banks and more than 9,000 NBFCs, the action is against only two finance companies and one payments bank. So a spate of regulatory or supervisory action, I think, would not be a correct way of describing the situation. It has to be seen in the total context,” Das said.

Topics : RBI Governor governance NBFCs monetary policy committee

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

