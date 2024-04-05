Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Consumer confidence in India at more than four-year high, RBI survey shows

The 'future expectations index', which judges consumer sentiment for the upcoming 12 months, also improved to its highest since mid-2019, the survey showed

Indian market, indian economy, consumer sentiment

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Consumer confidence in India is at its highest level since mid-2019, a survey conducted by the Reserve Bank of India showed on Friday.
 
Consumers' confidence in their current economic situation has been on a path of sustained recovery, the central bank said, adding that sentiment on both the general economic situation and employment had improved.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The 'future expectations index', which judges consumer sentiment for the upcoming 12 months, also improved to its highest since mid-2019, the survey showed.
 
The Indian economy is seen growing at a robust pace of 7% in 2024-25, the central bank said on Friday while keeping interest rates on hold as it waits for inflation to move to its 4% target.
 
A separate survey on household inflation expectations showed that consumers expect inflation to moderate from current levels.
The data also showed that capacity utilisation in the manufacturing sector increased to 74.7% in October-December 2023 from 74% in the previous quarter.

"The prospects of investment activity remain bright owing to upturn in the private capex cycle becoming steadily broad-based, persisting and robust government capital expenditure, healthy balance sheets of banks and corporates, and rising capacity utilisation," central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.



Also Read

US consumer confidence rises to hit two-year high mark in January

CII business confidence index rises to 67.1 in second quarter of FY24

World Consumer Rights Day 2024: History, Theme, Importance, and more

Consumer confidence stays on the recovery path, says RBI survey

Consumer durables see single-digit growth as penetration remains low

India's forex kitty jumps $2.95 bn to new all-time high of $645.58 bn

India building up gold reserves as part of forex deployment: RBI Guv Das

Average salary hike in India likely to be 8-11% this year: Randstad India

India to stop importing urea by end of 2025, says Mansukh Mandaviya

Subramanian's remark on 8% growth projection for India not ours, says IMF

Topics : Consumer Confidence Index Reserve Bank of India consumer confidence Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon