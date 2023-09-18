close
Reserve Bank of India bought net $3.5 bn foreign currency in July

The rupee depreciated by 0.3 per cent in July. In June, the RBI had recorded a net purchase of $4.5 billion in the spot market

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Photo: Bloomberg

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 7:20 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) purchased a net total of $3.5 billion worth of foreign currency in July, according to the central bank's monthly bulletin. The central bank bought $5.3 billion, while it sold $1.8 billion of foreign currency in July.

The rupee depreciated by 0.3 per cent in July. In June, the RBI had recorded a net purchase of $4.5 billion in the spot market.

The RBI's net outstanding forward purchase by the end of July stood at $19.47 billion, the same as the previous month's figure.

In the current financial year, the rupee has depreciated by 1.3 per cent. It fell 7.8 per cent in the previous financial year (FY23). In the current calendar year, the rupee has depreciated by 0.6 per cent.

The local currency had appreciated by 0.16 per cent in the first six months of the calendar year.

Notably, as of December 30, 2022, India's foreign exchange reserves amounted to $562.8 billion. These reserves notably expanded by approximately $33 billion over the first half of the year 2023.

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 7:15 PM IST

