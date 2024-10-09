Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Union Cabinet approves National Maritime Heritage Complex project in Guj

Union Cabinet approves National Maritime Heritage Complex project in Guj

The phase 1A of the project is under implementation with more than 60 per cent physical progress and is planned to be completed by 2025

National Maritime Heritage Complex

National Maritime Heritage Complex (Representational)

Dhruvaksh Saha
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) in Gujarat, which is aimed to showcase India's maritime heritage and history.

The project, located in Lothal in the state, has been in the works and gets routinely monitored at the highest levels of the government, officials said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The phase 1A of the project is under implementation with more than 60 per cent physical progress and is planned to be completed by 2025.

“Phases 1A and 1B of the project are to be developed in EPC mode and Phase 2 of the project will be developed through land subleasing/PPP to establish NMHC as a world class heritage museum,” a statement by the cabinet said.
 

Around 22,000 jobs are expected to be created in development of the project, with 15,000 direct and 7,000 indirect, according to government estimates.

The masterplan of the NMHC has been prepared by Architect Hafeez Contractor and the construction of phase 1A is being done by Tata Projects.

More From This Section

The green energy arm of India's largest power generator, NTPC, has said in its DRHP filing that the government's restrictions on trade ties with China will adversely impact its business, given that the neighbouring country is a leader in solar and wi

Power demand may reach 270 GW next year, 446 GW by 2035: CEA Chairperson

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

CBAM unilateral and arbitrary, will hurt Indian industry: FM Sitharaman

PremiumOver the last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been resolutely focused on aligning headline consumer price inflation (CPI) to its 4 per cent target. This was both understandable and desirable. CPI inflation averaged 6 per cent for four years

How MoSPI is tackling methodological concerns via GDP base year revision

Palm oil, edible

India key mkt despite import duty hike: Malaysia Palm Oil Council Chief

PremiumFreight Corridor

Eastern Freight Corridor cut short; major project runs into land hurdles


A lighthouse museum to be funded by the directorate general of lighthouses and lightships will also be in the works during the upcoming phases.

The masterplan includes an Indian Navy & Coast Guard gallery envisaged to be one of the largest in the country with external naval artefacts, coastal states pavilions, maritime institute and hostel and four theme-based parks.

 

Also Read

Premiumshipping trade

Container shortage, freight spike shake maritime economy in India

PremiumMaritime fund may set sail with foreign kitty, PSU push, boat, ship, cargo

In export push, govt steps in to raise container capacity amid shortage

Ship, Shipping industry

India to approve Rs 25,000 crore for shipbuilding and infrastructure

Sarbananda Sonowal, Sarbananda, Sonowal

India must rethink ships, infra for stronger maritime governance: Sanyal

Indian Navy

Indian Navy to hold maritime exercise with Singapore to enhance operability

Topics : maritime sector Cabinet approves Gujarat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon