Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Rupee falls below 84.50/$ for first time on dollar strength, outflows

Rupee falls below 84.50/$ for first time on dollar strength, outflows

The gains paused earlier in the week but restarted on Wednesday due to heightened geopolitical risks and after the Federal Reserve officials signalled caution on rate cuts

dollar, rupee, trade

State-run banks were spotted offering dollars. (File Photo)

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee weakened below the psychologically important 84.50-per-dollar level to hit an all-time low on Friday as the greenback's post-US election rally revived and as foreign investors continued to pull out of domestic equities and bonds.

The rupee weakened to 84.5025, eclipsing the all-time low of 84.4925 hit on Thursday. It was at 84.4925 at 11:50 a.m. IST, little changed on the day.

The greenback's strength after Donald Trump's US election victory and overseas investors pulling out over $4 billion from local equities and debt have hurt the rupee this month.

The dollar index rose to a peak of 107.18, its highest in over a year, and has rallied more than 3 per cent since Trump's victory on Nov. 5 on bets that the President-elect's policies could reignite inflation and temper the future US rate cuts.

 

The gains paused earlier in the week but restarted on Wednesday due to heightened geopolitical risks and after the Federal Reserve officials signalled caution on rate cuts.

The rupee, meanwhile, has weakened nearly 0.5 per cent so far in November, although the Reserve Bank of India's routine interventions, including on Friday, have limited the decline. Its Asian peers have lost between 0.9 per cent to 2.2 per cent this month.

More From This Section

manufacturing

Nov Flash PMI: Charge inflation hits 12-year high, but biz confidence rises

Premiumelectricity

Adani saga: Lack of takers for RE key reason behind corruption case

The credit bureau CRIF High Mark's latest report on microfinance, ‘Microlend' has it that at end-June 2024, the systemic book at Rs 4.32 trillion, marked a quarter-on-quarter decline of 2.3 per cent even though on a year-on-year basis, it is up 20.3

Microfinance lending jumps 10% to Rs 40,840 crore in Uttar Pradesh

EPFO

Ensure employees' UAN is active to avail ELI scheme benefits: Govt to EPFO

PremiumBuilding on its case to transform India's state-owned ports into self-reliant commercial entities, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is considering expanding the autonomy of major ports in making decisions regarding capital expenditure (c

Govt looks to reduce red tape and unmoor port infrastructure delays

"A strong dollar continues to create a depreciating bias for currencies globally ... However, interventions by the RBI, supported by India's healthy foreign exchange reserves, should help keep rupee volatility in check," said Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge Ratings.

State-run banks were spotted offering dollars, on behalf of the RBI, with traders pointing "especially strong" offers near the 84.50 level.

At this point, "there is limited interest from interbank traders in selling dollars and very muted inflows, so the central bank will likely stay active to smoothen sharp moves," a senior trader at a state-run bank said.

While the RBI has said it aims to ensure the market is "liquid and deep and functioning in an orderly manner," the interventions have led to the rupee's overvaluation against the currencies of India's major trading partners.

Its 40-currency real effective exchange rate (REER), a measure of its competitiveness, shows the currency was overvalued by 7.21 per cent at the end of October, RBI data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

rupee bond

Rupee hits record low as US dollar climbs, portfolio outflows continue

The rupee depreciated to a new low of 84.50 per dollar as foreign portfolio investors sold domestic equities amid escalating geopolitical tensions and a spike in crude oil prices.

Rupee hits new low of 84.50/$ amid equity sell-off, geopolitical tension

Rupee

Rupee turns flat at 84.42 against US dollar amid volatile crude prices

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Exports not adversely impacted by rupee exchange rate policy: RBI Bulletin

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

No evidence of exchange rate policy hurting exports: RBI report

Topics : Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar Rupee-dollar swap

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon