Ensure employees' UAN is active to avail ELI scheme benefits: Govt to EPFO

EPFO will involve their zonal and regional offices for effective outreach, the ministry said in a statement

EPFO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The Ministry of Labour & Employment has directed the EPFO to ensure the Universal Account Number (UAN) of employees is active to avail the benefits of Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme.

"To ensure that maximum number of employers and employees benefit from the ELI Scheme, it has directed EPFO to work in a campaign mode with employers and ensure activation of UAN of employees," the Ministry said.

UAN activation provides employees with seamless access to EPFO's comprehensive online services, enabling them to efficiently manage their Provident Fund (PF) accounts, view and download PF passbooks, submit online claims for withdrawals, advances, or transfers, update personal details, and track claims in real time.

 

This allows employees 24/7 access to EPFO services from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need for physical visits to EPFO offices.

In the first stage, employers are required to complete the process of UAN activation through Aadhaar-based OTP for all their employees joining in the current financial year by 30th November 2024, starting with the latest joinees.

They must then complete the process for all employees working with them.

In the second stage, UAN activation will include facility of biometric authentication through face-recognition technology.

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

