Rupee hits new low of 86.69 per dollar as oil importers boost demand

On Monday, the local currency had settled at 86.58 per dollar

Market participants noted that the rupee has breached the 86 mark well ahead of market expectations and appears poised to approach 87 per dollar soon. (File Image)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

The Indian rupee hit a fresh low of 86.69 per dollar (intra-day) on Tuesday as foreign investors and oil importers continued to stock up on dollars, said dealers. The domestic currency regained some ground against the greenback by the end of trade, settling at 86.64 per dollar on Tuesday—a closing low.
 
On Monday, the local currency had settled at 86.58 per dollar.
 
So far this month, the rupee has depreciated by 1.18 per cent, while in the current financial year, it has seen a 3.73 per cent depreciation. The Indian unit fell to 86 per dollar from 85 per dollar in just 16 trading sessions.
 
 
“There was buying from oil importers and foreign banks. The intervention by the RBI was minimal,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.
 
Meanwhile, the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond softened by 3 basis points as traders bought bonds at attractive levels, said bond dealers. The 1-year and 5-year Overnight Indexed Swap (OIS) rates also softened by 3 basis points and 1 basis point, respectively, due to offshore paying.

“There is demand domestically. The yields (10-year benchmark yield) will not move beyond 6.85 per cent for the time being. Also, the RBI is expected to infuse liquidity through different measures, which is positive for the market,” said a dealer at a primary dealership.
 
Market participants noted that the rupee has breached the 86 mark well ahead of market expectations and appears poised to approach 87 per dollar soon.
 
“Positive buying in the capital markets, particularly in PSU stocks, coupled with FII inflows over the past two days, provided minor support to the rupee. With budget expectations building up, these factors could lend further strength. The trading range for the rupee is projected between 86.25 and 86.85, with participants focusing on domestic developments and global cues for direction,” said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst – Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

