Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 08:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Rupee rebounds after hitting Rs 85.11, settles at Rs 85.02 per dollar

Rupee rebounds after hitting Rs 85.11, settles at Rs 85.02 per dollar

The rupee had settled at Rs 85.07 per dollar on Thursday

Rupee vs $

(File Image)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 8:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee settled at Rs 85.02 per dollar after a choppy trade on Friday. The local currency touched a new intraday low of Rs 85.11 per dollar before regaining ground against the greenback on the back of FTSE rebalancing inflows, said dealers.
 
The rupee had settled at Rs 85.07 per dollar on Thursday.
 
“The RBI was protecting the rupee at 85.10, but there was sufficient buying of the dollar, keeping the rupee in a range of 84.95 to 85.11 for the day. Due to FTSE rebalancing inflows of $1 billion, the rupee was allowed to gain up to 84.95 today but closed lower at 85.02,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.
 
 
Market participants said the rupee remained afloat in early trade as state-owned banks sold dollars on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India.
 
The week was marked by significant developments, with the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points while maintaining a hawkish stance, signalling expectations of rising inflation. The central bank projected a 50 bps rate cut in 2025, followed by another in 2026. With 100 bps already cut in 2024, the Federal Reserve is likely to pause rate adjustments until mid-2026, with future decisions contingent on economic conditions post-President Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee gains 6 paise to 85.07 against US dollar during early trade

rupee bond

Rupee slides past 85 vs $ to hit new low after hawkish US Fed outlook

Rupee vs $

Rising pressure on rupee clouds RBI's February rate cut prospects

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI ramps up forward dollar sales to defend stumbling rupee, say traders

rupee bond

Rupee hits new low of 84.96 per dollar, US Fed meet outcome in focus

 
On the political front, tensions heightened as President Trump called for an increase in the debt ceiling to be included in the spending bill.
 
The dollar index climbed to a two-year high of 108.50, exerting pressure on emerging market currencies.
 
“The dollar will continue to remain strong until the new president reveals their actions on the economy. All indications are that they will aim to keep the dollar strong, and hence all currencies will have to adjust accordingly. The problem of depreciation is universal, and the actions of those competing with India need to be monitored closely,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. “Presently, the market will test the 85.50 mark, and it needs to be seen if this is crossed before the new president takes over. This issue will also play on the MPC as it would have a bearing on liquidity in the system,” he added.
 

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal flags trade barriers in first meet with EU trade chief

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

MPC minutes: External members back rate cut, say inflation hampering growth

forex

Forex reserves drop $2 bn to $652.86 bn, a nearly six-month low: RBI data

carbon emissions, pollution

India must use tech to decouple carbon emissions amid economic growth: EDF

The deal was signed on Monday in the presence of Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah.

Chhattisgarh to increase daily milk collection six-fold over next 3 years

Topics : Indian rupee Rupee-dollar swap Rupee vs dollar Dollar dominance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon