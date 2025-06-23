Monday, June 23, 2025 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Rupee weakens on safe-haven demand; fall in crude prices caps losses

Rupee weakens on safe-haven demand; fall in crude prices caps losses

The Indian currency settled at 86.75 per dollar, against the previous close of 86.59 per dollar

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Market participants said that crude oil prices remain a significant idiosyncratic risk for the rupee.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee depreciated on Monday as a tense West Asia triggered demand for safe haven for the US dollar. The local currency fell up to 86.86 per dollar in the early trade, however, the fall in crude oil prices later in the day capped losses.
 
The Indian currency settled at 86.75 per dollar, against the previous close of 86.59 per dollar.
 
“We opened with a gap as expected tracking crude and dollar index,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “The crude came down later which led to some recovery,” he added.
 
Brent crude oil prices rose to $81.40 per barrel earlier in the day, against $76 per barrel on Friday. However, it fell to $77.4 per barrel by the end of the trading hours. 
 

Also Read

Oil field

Asia's oil lifeline at risk as Iran conflict threatens key trade routes

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

India has weeks of oil supply, imports continue via many routes: Puri

PremiumSaugata Bhattacharya, Member of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)

Policy easing call this cycle to be more data-dependent: MPC member Saugata

Premiumrupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee expected to depreciate to 87 per dollar by July-end: BS Poll

Donald Trump, Jerusalem, Israel, Palestine

Iran launches more than 40 missiles toward Israel, 23 people injured

 
On the other hand, the dollar index rose by 0.4 per cent to 99.4. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.
 
Market participants said that crude oil prices remain a significant idiosyncratic risk for the rupee. A further spike in crude oil prices, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, could continue to put pressure on the local currency.
 
“The spike seems temporary because of the conflict, but if the rise in crude prices continues, the rupee will see some more pressure, we might see 87 per dollar soon if the situation doesn’t improve,” said a market participant. 

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Yield on AAA-rated PSU bonds breaches 7% as long-term rates firm up

Crude Oil, Brent Crude, Oil

Brent crude may cross $110 if Hormuz oil flow halves: Goldman Sachs

FDI, INVESTMENT, investment, foreign investment, foreign direct investment, FPI, dollar inflow, GROWTH, MARKETS, FUNDS, SHARES, DEMAND, GROWTH, mutual fund, fund, stocks

India's outward FDI declines to $2.83 billion in May, shows RBI data

PremiumMoSPI, Survey

NSO to launch household income survey from Feb 2026: Statistics minister

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

SECI floats green ammonia tender to decarbonise fertiliser production

Topics : West Asia Indian rupee US Dollar crude prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayLIVE NewsEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayEurope Overtourism ProtestsOperation SindhuInflux Healthtech IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon