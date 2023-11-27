S&P raises India's growth forecast for FY24 to 6.4%, cuts FY25 projection

Robust domestic momentum seems to have offset headwinds from high food inflation and weak exports, leading to an upward revision in India's growth forecast for the current financial year. Global credit rating agency S&P Global on Monday, in its latest report on the growth outlook for the Asia-Pacific region, revised India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth projection for FY24 by 0.4 percentage points to 6.4 per cent from the earlier forecast of 6 per cent.

Agency Growth forecast FY24 (%) S&P Global 6.4 IMF 6.3 World Bank 6.3 Moody's 6.7 Morgan Stanley 6.5 RBI 6.5 “We have revised up our projection for India's GDP growth for FY24 to 6.4 per cent from 6 per cent, as robust domestic momentum seems to have offset headwinds from high food inflation and weak exports. Still, we expect growth to slow in the second half of the fiscal year amid subdued global growth, a higher base, and the lagged impact of rate hikes. As a result, we have lowered our outlook for growth in FY25 to 6.4 per cent, from 6.9 per cent,” the report titled ‘Economic Outlook Asia-Pacific Q1 2024’ said.



The report also noted that GDP exceeded the 2019 level by 15.5 per cent in India in the first half of the current fiscal and the fixed investment has recovered considerably more than private consumer spending.

Besides, the report also notes that the lingering inflation poses a risk to the forecast.

“In India, there was a transitory spike in food inflation in the Q2 (July-September quarter), but it appears to have had little effect on underlying inflation dynamics. Still, headline inflation remains above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target of 4 per cent, suggesting it will be a while before the rate cycle turns,” the report says.

However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) estimates growth to remain at 6.5 per cent for FY24.

Meanwhile, S&P Global expects overall growth in the Asia-Pacific region to be on track. For China, it has raised its 2023 forecast to 5.4 per cent. It expects China to grow in line with its potential in 2024.

"China’s outlook has improved, but obstacles remain. With the property sector struggling and confidence subdued, the growth outlook remains moderate. A property downturn is still a pain point for the Chinese economy, but growth momentum has slightly improved because of policy support,” it added.

Earlier last week, global investment firm Morgan Stanley had predicted that the Indian economy would grow at around 6.5 per cent for FY24 and FY25, citing strong domestic fundamentals and domestic demand being supported by strength in corporate and financial sector balance sheets and the follow-through of policy reform measures amid a global slowdown.

Recently, Moody's Investor Services has also retained India's economic growth at 6.7 per cent for 2023, citing the country's remarkable resilience amid a global slowdown buoyed by solid domestic demand.

Similarly, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in October raised its growth projection of India to 6.3 per cent for 2023 and 2024 from its July estimate of 6.1 per cent, citing stronger-than-expected consumption during Q1.