Monday, June 23, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / UP, Gujarat, Maharashtra to lead ₹10.2 trn state capex push in FY26: Report

UP, Gujarat, Maharashtra to lead ₹10.2 trn state capex push in FY26: Report

A Bank of Baroda study finds over five states will account for nearly 50% of ₹10.2 trillion in state capital outlay for FY26, with GST remaining the largest tax revenue contributor

capex

The study notes that states will continue to rely heavily on internal taxes, with GST accounting for the largest share of own tax revenue in FY26

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The capital expenditure by 26 Indian states will increase to ₹10.2 trillion in FY26 from ₹8.7 trillion in FY25, a Bank of Baroda study projects. Just over five states are expected to contribute nearly 50 per cent of this outlay, with Uttar Pradesh alone accounting for 16.3 per cent.
 
Gujarat follows with a projected 9.4 per cent share, ahead of Maharashtra (8.3 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (8.1 per cent) and Karnataka (6.7 per cent). These five states are likely to dominate infrastructure investment in the coming year.
 
In FY25, the top five contributors were Uttar Pradesh (16.9 per cent), Maharashtra (10.9 per cent), Gujarat (8.1 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (7.5 per cent), and Odisha (6.4 per cent). At the bottom end, Nagaland, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim together are expected to make up only 0.4 per cent of FY26 capital spending.   
 
 

Receipts projected to grow over 10%

 
Aggregate receipts across the 26 states are forecast at ₹69.4 trillion in FY26, marking a 10.6 per cent increase. Revenue receipts are seen growing by 12.3 per cent, while capital receipts may rise by 6.6 per cent.

Also Read

capex

At ₹11 trn, India Inc capex pips govt capex in FY25; will the trend last?

Capex

Centre's capex spending dropped 35% in February, shows CGA data

capex

Private capex unlikely to pick up despite high profitability: Crisil

Nirmala Sitharaman Budget

Best of BS Opinion: India's Budget menu: Bold flavours or comfort food?

Budget

Pragmatic and sensible: FM Sitharaman incentivises growth beyond govt capex

 
Uttar Pradesh is again expected to lead with a 13.3 per cent share of total revenue, followed by Maharashtra (11.3 per cent), and Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Rajasthan at 5.9 per cent each. Tamil Nadu, a major contributor in FY25, is not among the top five this time.
 
Most states are projected to stay within their fiscal-deficit limits in FY26. Twelve states may post a deficit-to-GSDP ratio below their median levels, while 13 are expected to report a revenue surplus.
 

GST to remain top source of tax revenue

 
The study notes that states will continue to rely heavily on internal taxes, with GST accounting for the largest share of own tax revenue in FY26. Internal taxes, including state GST, sales tax, excise and stamp duties, are projected to form 89 per cent of own tax revenue, consistent with FY25 trends.   
 
GST alone is forecast to make up 44.2 per cent of this, up from 43.8 per cent in FY25, reflecting a 15.6 per cent year-on-year increase. Nagaland (67.3 per cent), Delhi (59.7 per cent) and Bihar (57.1 per cent) are the most dependent on GST, while states like Madhya Pradesh (38.6 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (37.4 per cent) and Arunachal Pradesh (19.7 per cent) fall well below the average.
 

Sales tax and excise see modest declines

 
Sales tax is expected to contribute 19.5 per cent to own tax revenue in FY26, slightly down from 20.1 per cent in FY25. Kerala (36.7 per cent), Tamil Nadu (31.8 per cent), and Meghalaya (27.9 per cent) will be among the most reliant on it.
 
State excise, mostly levied on liquor and tobacco, is projected to account for 13.9 per cent of own tax revenue, down from 14.2 per cent. Sikkim (27.3 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (24.9 per cent), and Uttar Pradesh (21.4 per cent) are the top three states in this category.   
 

Stamp duty dips; Haryana maintains top share

 
Stamp duties are projected to fall to 11.7 per cent of own tax revenue in FY26 from 14.2 per cent in FY25, with Haryana continuing to lead at 18 per cent. Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka are also expected to record strong collections, each averaging around 14.5 per cent.
 
The findings highlight the growing importance of GST in state finances and the expanding role of capital expenditure in driving state-level growth.

More From This Section

PremiumGold bars

Oil, gold prices set to flare up as US strikes Iran's nuclear sites

Premiumoil trade, Russia, Crude Oil, Vladimir Putin, US sanctions

Threat of supply disruptions rising but India has enough stock: Officials

Premiumrupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee expected to depreciate to 87 per dollar by July-end: BS Poll

PremiumIsrael Iran conflict oil impact, Strait of Hormuz oil crisis, India crude oil imports 2025, Russia oil exports to India, India current account deficit 2025, global oil price surge, West Asia geopolitical risk, Indian economy oil dependence, oil shock

Statsguru: Turmoil for India as oil price rises amid Iran-Israel conflict

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

EPFO adds 1.91 mn in April; youth, rejoiners, women boost numbers

Topics : Capex spending in India Indian state banks Uttar Pradesh Gujarat Maharashtra BS Web Reports GST collection

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon