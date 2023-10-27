close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Summer sown rice output expected at more than 100 MT in 2023-24: Report

The ministry said it expects output of summer-sown pulses for the period at 7.1 million tonnes, lower than the previous year due to climatic conditions

The centre will bear the entire cost of rice fortification, of about Rs 2,700 crore per annum

India recently imposed a major rice export ban,

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 11:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's summer-sown rice output, which accounts for more than 85% of its annual production, is expected to total 106.3 million tonnes in the 2023-24 crop year, the agriculture ministry said in its first production estimate.
The country's overall summer-sown grains output is expected at 148.6 million tonnes in the 2023-24 crop year that began in July, it said in a statement.
The ministry said it expects output of summer-sown pulses for the period at 7.1 million tonnes, lower than the previous year due to climatic conditions.
The country also estimated an output of 21.5 million tonnes of oilseeds, 434.8 million tonnes of sugarcane, 22.5 million tonnes of maize and 31.7 million bales of cotton for the year 2023-24.
India recently imposed a major rice export ban, highlighting the sensitivity of the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to food inflation ahead of a general election next year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

LT Foods, KRBL, Chaman Lal, GRM slide up to 6% on basmati rice export curbs

Premier League: Arsenal breaks record, signs Rice for 105 million pounds

Premier League: Arsenal breaks record, signs Rice for 105 million pounds

Summer crops sown in 6.92 mn ha till May 12, down slightly from a year ago

Acreage of summer crops down slightly; area under rice, oilseeds falls

Cheap Venezuela crude oil to complement discounted Russian grades

India will be the world's third largest economy by 2030, says VP Dhankhar

Oil prices rise 1% after paring earlier gains on mixed Middle East reports

Federal Reserve expected to leave benchmark interest rate unchanged

Govt extends time for accreditation of halal certification bodies till Apr

Topics : India rice rates Rice output

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon