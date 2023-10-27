close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Govt extends time for accreditation of halal certification bodies till Apr

Products covered under the notification include meat of bovine animals, fish and chilled meat of sheep and goats; and sausages and similar meat products

exports, imports, trade

The global halal food market reached a value of $ 1978 billion in 2021. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $ 3,907.7 billion by 2027

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 10:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government on Friday extended the time period for accreditation of halal certification bodies and registration of export units by six months till April 5, 2024.
On April 6 this year, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) notified policy conditions for halal certification process for meat and meat products while directing the existing bodies to seek accreditation from National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB) for i-CAS (Indian Conformity Assessment Scheme) Halal in six months.
"Time period for accreditation of halal certification bodies and registration of export units have been extended by a period of six months i.e., up to April 5, 2024," the DGFT said in a notification.
DGFT is an arm of the ministry which deals with exports and import-related issues.
As per the guidelines, meat and its products are allowed to be exported as 'halal certified' only if they are produced, processed and packaged in a facility having a valid certificate issued by a body accredited by a board of the Quality Council of India.
They have to seek accreditation from NABCB.
Products covered under the notification include meat of bovine animals, fish and chilled meat of sheep and goats; and sausages and similar meat products.
To streamline the certification of meat and meat products as halal from the country, a scheme titled 'India Conformity Assessment Scheme (i-CAS)' has been developed.
Earlier, there was no mandatory halal certification system in India regulated by the government as the country does not have a national regulation for the certification.
The global halal food market reached a value of $ 1978 billion in 2021. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $ 3,907.7 billion by 2027.
In India, the country's halal industry is still in its infancy. There are no specific labelling requirements for halal food products imported to India.
Halal certification is given by many private companies in the country, marking the food or products as permissible.
The major halal-certifying organisations in the country include Halal India Pvt Ltd and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Halal Trust.

Also Read

CHATROOM: DGFT should review circular on sale of IPA from SEZ to DTA

Tweaks in quality norms will drive the pharma product exports higher: DGFT

Need for universal, country-specific food safety standards: Mandaviya

Top Headlines: Govt asks P&W to supply engines, stricter Sebi norms & more

CHATROOM: 'DGFT should resolve contrary provisions in FTP, HBP quickly'

Hindustan Aeronautics partners Safran of France for making engine parts

Wheat acreage jumps in initial sowing on good weather and firm price

Irdai excludes retail sector of general insurance from arbitration clause

Five MSME lending products complete test phase under RBI's sandbox cohort

Govt raises bid quantity to 200 tonne under OMSS wheat to stabilise prices

The International Halal Accreditation Forum (IHAF) is an international network of accreditation bodies mandated to enforce halal standards in their economies.
Countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, the UAE, and Pakistan, have their own halal standards. However, so far there have been no global halal standards.
The rapid growth of the halal industry has not only led to the halal technologies and innovations but also the halal-related laws and regulations that are still not harmonised globally, it said.
Due to the changed consumer perception, the halal market not only attracts the Muslim population but also non-Muslim consumers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : halal food export norms export rules DGFT rules

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 10:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon