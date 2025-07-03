Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 10:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tamil Nadu targets $5 bn seafood exports with major boost to blue economy

Tamil Nadu targets $5 bn seafood exports with major boost to blue economy

With the second-longest coastline in India, Tamil Nadu aims to scale seafood exports and build infrastructure to add value and uplift coastal communities

Shrimp account for 41 per cent of the volume and 66 per cent of the value of India’s total marine exports. (File Image)

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

The government of Tamil Nadu is set to roll out a comprehensive roadmap to revive the state’s seafood exports, with an ambitious target of $5 billion, State Industry Minister TRB Rajaa said on Thursday.
 
Despite having the second-longest coastline in India after Gujarat, Tamil Nadu currently ranks seventh among seafood-exporting states, behind Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and West Bengal.   

Modern infrastructure, value addition key to revival 

“With the second-longest coastline in India and rich marine wealth, Tamil Nadu is charting an ambitious course to unlock our blue economy. We are setting a massive target for ourselves and the industry: $5 billion in seafood exports,” said Rajaa.
 
 
The roadmap will focus on developing end-to-end seafood infrastructure, including modern processing units, efficient cold chains, and export-grade packaging facilities across the state’s coastline.

“Our core idea is that we don’t just want to be exporters of raw catch. Our goal is to add value right here within our coastal communities. This is also about creating better incomes, sustainable livelihoods, and stronger futures for our fishing communities,” he added.   
 

MPEDA launches Olympiad to promote skills in value addition 

The initiative comes as the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), a statutory organisation under the Department of Commerce, organised the inaugural National Skill Olympiad on seafood value addition. The event was held on Tuesday at the Seafood Expo Bharat in Chennai.
 
The Olympiad, a first-of-its-kind initiative by MPEDA, aims to promote value addition in seafood exports and to build a skilled workforce in the sector. 

India’s shrimp exports dominate, U.S. remains top market 

Seafood exports from India rose from 1.754 million tonnes in 2022–23 to 1.819 million tonnes in 2023–24, registering a 3.73 per cent growth in quantity. Tamil Nadu contributed 89,000.93 tonnes to the total during the year.
 
India’s seafood industry faces significant global challenges. When the Donald Trump administration announced a hike in tariffs, it cast a shadow over exports of aqua products to the U.S., which accounts for about 35 per cent of India’s total seafood exports.   
 
In 2023–24, India exported 297,571 tonnes of frozen shrimp to the U.S., making it the largest market, followed by 148,483 tonnes to China, 89,697 tonnes to the European Union, and 52,254 tonnes to Southeast Asia.
 
Shrimp account for 41 per cent of the volume and 66 per cent of the value of India’s total marine exports. According to MPEDA, India exported 716,004 tonnes of frozen shrimp worth $4.88 billion in 2023–24, with the U.S. alone absorbing nearly 297,571 tonnes.
 

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

