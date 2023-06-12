close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Tendu leaves worth Rs 515 crore disbursed to collectors in Chhattisgarh

The target is to collect 1.67 million standard bags of tendu leaves by the end of this year

R Krishna Das Raipur
tendu leaves

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 5:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chhattisgarh, which is a leading producer of green gold or tendu leaves in the country, has procured over 77 per cent of the tendu patta against the target set for the current collection season. The state produces the best quality of tendu leaves used as beedi wrappers and tobacco.
The production of tendu leaves is approximately 1.67 million standard bags annually in Chhattisgarh, which is nearly 20 per cent of the total production in the country. One standard bag of tendu leaves comprises 1,000 bundles of 50 leaves each.

In Chhattisgarh, the collection season starts from the third week of April and continues till the second week of June.
“As of now, 1.28 million standard bags of tendu leaves have been collected in Chhattisgarh during the 2023 collection year, which is nearly 77 per cent of the total target set for the state,” said a senior official with the Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce Cooperative Federation, the nodal agency for tendu patta collection in the state.

The target is to collect 1.67 million standard bags of tendu leaves by the end of this year. 
Against the tendu patta purchased, the federation has disbursed Rs 515 crore to the collectors, the official said, adding that about 1.1 million tendu patta collectors have benefited. Maoists-infected Sukma district was in the top spot in collection. Over 122,310 standard bags were collected in the Sukma Forest Division against the target of 108,000 standard bags.

Also Read

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

Gold declines Rs 490 to Rs 61,420 per 10 gram; silver dips by Rs 500

Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,270

Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,230

India, UAE central banks discuss rupee-dirham trade progression: Goyal

Centre releases Rs 1.18 trillion as tax devolution to state govts

Govt releases 3rd instalment of tax devolution of Rs 1,18,280 cr to states

Online banking frauds see huge rise in Delhi post Covid-19 lockdown

India's soybean imports to drop in 2022-23 on higher domestic output


It was followed by another insurgency-hit forest division of East Bhanupratappur where 90,649 standard bags were collected. In 2004, the state government changed the tendu patta collection policy and sold the produce directly from the field instead of godowns.
The Government of Chhattisgarh has taken several concrete steps in the interest of the tribal people, which include procurement of minor forest produce at support price and increase in the rate of tendu patta collectors, among others.
Topics : Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh government

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 5:31 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India, UAE central banks discuss rupee-dirham trade progression: Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal
2 min read

Centre releases Rs 1.18 trillion as tax devolution to state govts

Tax
2 min read

Govt releases 3rd instalment of tax devolution of Rs 1,18,280 cr to states

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency
1 min read

Most Popular

In a first, Centre to review PLI scheme to sort out teething issues

PLI
3 min read

'Missing the mark': Asset monetisation 18% short of target in FY23

loans, aum, assets, banks, investment, shares, stocks, funds
3 min read

Concor disinvestment plan hits roadblocks, may be delayed indefinitely

Concor
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon