Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Power demand may reach 270 GW next year, 446 GW by 2035: CEA Chairperson

Power demand may reach 270 GW next year, 446 GW by 2035: CEA Chairperson

It will focus on all aspects of power sector generation, transmission and distribution, Prasad said, adding that sufficient capacities are being added in the country to meet the future demand

The green energy arm of India’s largest power generator, NTPC, has said in its DRHP filing that the government’s restrictions on trade ties with China will adversely impact its business, given that the neighbouring country is a leader in solar and wi

The power demand is expected to continue to register an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7-8 per cent over the next few years

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The peak power demand is expected to touch the 270 GW mark next fiscal and reach a level of 446 GW by 2035, Central Electricity Authority Chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad said on Wednesday.

The chairperson also said that around 40 GW of power generation capacity will be added during the ongoing financial year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The government's projection for peak power demand this year was 260 GW.
 
However, it could not be reached due to lower temperatures due to rains, and peak power demand remained around 250 GW, the official told reporters in a media briefing on 'Brainstorming Session on Indian Power Sector Scenario by 2047'.
 
 
The two-day event will be organised by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) in partnership with industry body Ficci on October 14-15.
 
It will focus on all aspects of power sector generation, transmission and distribution, Prasad said, adding that sufficient capacities are being added in the country to meet the future demand.
 

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

CBAM unilateral and arbitrary, will hurt Indian industry: FM Sitharaman

PremiumOver the last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been resolutely focused on aligning headline consumer price inflation (CPI) to its 4 per cent target. This was both understandable and desirable. CPI inflation averaged 6 per cent for four years

How MoSPI is tackling methodological concerns via GDP base year revision

Palm oil, edible

India key mkt despite import duty hike: Malaysia Palm Oil Council Chief

PremiumFreight Corridor

Eastern Freight Corridor cut short; major project runs into land hurdles

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's MPC meeting today: Will there be a rate cut? Key points to watch

Replying to a question, the chairperson said, "The peak power demand this fiscal year is expected to be at 270 GW, while by 2035, it is expected to reach 446 GW by 2035".
 
The peak power demand in FY26 can easily be met, as capacity addition this year would be around 40 GW. Of this, 10 GW will be thermal, solar and wind 25-30 GW, hydro 3 GW and 700 MW of nuclear capacity, he said, adding that no gas-based power generation capacities will be added.
 
The power demand is expected to continue to register an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7-8 per cent over the next few years.
 
He also said a 10-year plan for the power sector, including transmission, has been drafted in consultation with states. The draft has been sent to the Ministry of Power for its approval and is expected to be launched at the event.
It will be launched first for Delhi, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Maharashtra, and later for other states. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Coal

India coal-fired power output falls consecutively for 1st time since Covid

Power grid

India's power consumption declines 4.7% to 144.2 billion units in Aug

PremiumThe commercial and industrial segment is looking lucrative for energy companies and investors alike

C&I segment emerges as lucrative for energy companies and investors

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Govt's changed power export rules could lead to gain for Adani: Report

Reliance Power

Reliance Power Q1 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 98 cr on improved income

Topics : India power production Power Transmission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon